Roster Review No. 2: Richard LeCounte and D'Wan Mathis
It’s time for No. 2 in our Roster Review series, so we turn to senior leader Richard LeCounte.
The co-winner of the Defensive Most Improved Player award, LeCounte could have gone pro after his junior year. Yet he elected to return and will take over the role of J.R. Reed as the leader in the Bulldog secondary.
His numbers last year were impressive. LeCounte finished as the team’s third-leading tackler, with 61, and proved to be in the right spot more often than not, by recovering an SEC-best three fumbles to go along with four interceptions.
Quarterback D’Wan Mathis shares the No. 2 jersey with LeCounte.
Mathis’ story is well-know. Despite undergoing brain surgery in May of 2019, the Michigan native actually returned to play a key role as the scout team quarterback last season, albeit in non-contact situations.
Now cleared for contact, Mathis will look to make an impression with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
For more on LeCounte and Mathis:
Richard LeCounte
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Safety
|
Senior
|
5-11
|
190
2019 Review
LeCounte capped off his season in grand fashion when he intercepted two of his four picks in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl win over Baylor.
That wasn’t the only big game he would have. LeCounte also starred in the Bulldogs’ victory over Texas A&M, causing and recovering a key third-quarter fumble.
There was more. Against Auburn, LeCounte had a huge pass breakup on the Tigers’ final possession, after coming up with a key fourth-down breakup against Florida three weeks earlier in Jacksonville.
2020 Preview
Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is counting on LeCounte to be the glue in the secondary, and there’s no reason to think that he won’t.
With talented sophomore Lewis Cine expected to start on the opposite side safety, the Bulldogs’ shouldn’t lose a lot of production from the position, even with the loss of Reed, who signed a free agent contact with Jacksonville.
LeCounte was a third-team All-SEC selection last fall. Don’t be surprised if he moves up a notch or two in 2020.
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Quarterback
|
RS Freshman
|
6-6
|
205
2019 Review
Although he didn’t take a snap, Mathis was still one of the season’s feel-good stories after coming back from brain surgery.
Many wondered if the Michigan native would ever be able to put on the pads again, but he did just that, ultimately playing a key role on the scout team.
Recently, Kirby Smart announced that Mathis would be cleared for actual contact, which is obviously great news.
2020 Preview
With so many quarterbacks now in the room, it’s going to be really interesting to see how it pans out.
Following the addition of Jamie Newman from Wake Forrest, there were rumors that Mathis might consider a transfer. That didn’t happen, but it’s going to be interesting to see what ultimately happens this fall.
With Carson Beck, Stetson Bennett, and JT Daniels (assuming he gets waiver) also on board, and Brock Vandagriff looming in 2021, there may not be room for everyone.
But that’s next year’s concern.
Right now, Mathis will battle for presumably a backup role behind Newman. Depending on what happens to Daniles’ waiver, Mathis could work himself into the No. 2 role.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 2
Brandon Boykin, Demario Minter, Tim Wansley, Steve Crumley, Dax Langley.
