It’s time for No. 2 in our Roster Review series, so we turn to senior leader Richard LeCounte.

The co-winner of the Defensive Most Improved Player award, LeCounte could have gone pro after his junior year. Yet he elected to return and will take over the role of J.R. Reed as the leader in the Bulldog secondary.

His numbers last year were impressive. LeCounte finished as the team’s third-leading tackler, with 61, and proved to be in the right spot more often than not, by recovering an SEC-best three fumbles to go along with four interceptions.

Quarterback D’Wan Mathis shares the No. 2 jersey with LeCounte.

Mathis’ story is well-know. Despite undergoing brain surgery in May of 2019, the Michigan native actually returned to play a key role as the scout team quarterback last season, albeit in non-contact situations.

Now cleared for contact, Mathis will look to make an impression with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

