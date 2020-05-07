We’ve got a couple of players to discuss in today’s edition of our Roster Review series, as both center Trey Hill and walk-on linebacker Miles Miccichi call No. 55 their own.

Let’s start with Hill, who took over for Lamont Gaillard last year at center and started all 14 games, ultimately earning co-Most Improved Offensive Player honors at the team’s post-season gala, Hill also earned second-team All-SEC honors in what was his first full year as a starter.

A durable performer, Hill played every single snap in seven of Georgia’s 14 games, including the Bulldogs’ Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor.

Miccichi, meanwhile, is in his second year with the Bulldogs after walking on in 2018 after graduating from Lakeside High.

Although he’s yet to appear in a game, the inside linebacker earned a spot on the Red Team for last year’s G-Day game. He's one of 26 UGA athletes to earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during spring semester of 2019.

For more on Hill and Miccichi: