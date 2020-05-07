Roster Review: No. 55
We’ve got a couple of players to discuss in today’s edition of our Roster Review series, as both center Trey Hill and walk-on linebacker Miles Miccichi call No. 55 their own.
Let’s start with Hill, who took over for Lamont Gaillard last year at center and started all 14 games, ultimately earning co-Most Improved Offensive Player honors at the team’s post-season gala, Hill also earned second-team All-SEC honors in what was his first full year as a starter.
A durable performer, Hill played every single snap in seven of Georgia’s 14 games, including the Bulldogs’ Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor.
Miccichi, meanwhile, is in his second year with the Bulldogs after walking on in 2018 after graduating from Lakeside High.
Although he’s yet to appear in a game, the inside linebacker earned a spot on the Red Team for last year’s G-Day game. He's one of 26 UGA athletes to earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during spring semester of 2019.
For more on Hill and Miccichi:
Trey Hill
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Center
|
Junior
|
6-4
|
330
2019 Review
By his own admission, Hill struggled at times during the early part of the season, but got better as the year wore along.
The former Houston County star dodged a major injury after missing the second half of the Missouri game. He returned the following week against Auburn.
Now one of Georgia's most experienced offensive linemen, Hill enters the 2020 campaign with 18 career starts, including four starts he made at right guard to close out his freshman season in 2018.
2020 Preview
There has been some speculation that Hill might slide over to guard from center. But don't count on it.
Smart has already commented on being pleased with the progress Hill made toward the later half of 2019. Prior to school being closed, he was the one repping extensively with quarterback Jamie Newman.
While there are still areas of his game position coach Matt Luke will want Hill to improve, he's going to continue being Georgia's starting center moving forward.
Miles Miccichi
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Inside Linebacker
|
RS Sophomore
|
6-1
|
227
2019 Review
Miccichi played a key role on the scout team at inside linebacker.
Although he did not appear in a game, he earned a trip with the rest of his teammates to the Sugar Bowl, where he helped the team prepare for their game against the Bears.
He also saw some work on special teams.
2020 Preview
It will be more of the same for Miccichi, who will provide defensive scout team depth for the third straight season.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 55
Dan Edwards, Sylvester Bowler