We’re back to another double number in our Roster Review countdown, but today’s look at No. 19 in our series will focus on wide receiver Makiya Tongue.

We’ll look at his defensive counterpart-linebacker Adam Anderson-on Wednesday.

Tongue was a big part of Georgia’s 2019 signing class, but played in only three games while redshirting as a true freshman.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds Tongue has excellent size, but he’s going to have plenty of competition to fight through in hopes of earning significant playing time in Todd Monken’s system.

But anything is possible.

Tongue is considered a hard worker and played a key role on Georgia’s offensive scout team last fall.