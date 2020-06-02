Roster Review No. 19 - Makiya Tongue
We’re back to another double number in our Roster Review countdown, but today’s look at No. 19 in our series will focus on wide receiver Makiya Tongue.
We’ll look at his defensive counterpart-linebacker Adam Anderson-on Wednesday.
Tongue was a big part of Georgia’s 2019 signing class, but played in only three games while redshirting as a true freshman.
At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds Tongue has excellent size, but he’s going to have plenty of competition to fight through in hopes of earning significant playing time in Todd Monken’s system.
But anything is possible.
Tongue is considered a hard worker and played a key role on Georgia’s offensive scout team last fall.
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Wide receiver
|
RS Freshman
|
6-2
|
215
2019 Review
Tongue saw action against Murray State, Arkansas State and Georgia Tech but did not record any catches.
He did show during practice that he’s very adept as a pass catcher and blocker, and during scout team drills we understand was one of the receiving corps more consistent performers.
Unfortunately, the Louisiana native got caught up in a numbers game last year for Georgia but will look to break out this fall.
2020 Preview
This will be a big preseason for Tongue as he tries to take a step forward.
Although he showed potential as a freshman, it’s really unclear when it comes to try and figure out the wide receiver position, he’ll be best suited to play.
It could be a situation where he’ll be asked to play multiple ones. That’s something Monken and position coach Cortez Hankton will begin to figure out very shortly.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 19
Hines Ward
