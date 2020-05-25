Roster Review No. 27: Eric Stokes
Like many in our Roster Review series, No. 27 on our list-redshirt junior Eric Stokes-played both offense and defense during his high school days at Eastside High.
Considering he was one of the state’s top track athletes and the fastest player on his team, it’s easy to see why. Nevertheless, as a former three-star, Stokes wasn’t as highly regarded as some of Georgia’s recent cornerback recruits.
But just try to get him off the field now.
Stokes might not have been the most sought-after cornerback in the state, but over the past two seasons he has turned into one of the tops at his position in the entire SEC, last year earning second-team All-SEC honors.
Eric Stokes
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Cornerback
|
RS Junior
|
6-1
|
185
2019 Review
Stokes started 13 of Georgia’s 14 games and put forth an outstanding 2019 campaign, finishing with 38 tackles and a team-high nine pass breakups.
One of the Bulldogs’ more-physical defensive backs, Stokes recorded one of Georgia’s most memorable defensive plays when he sacked Tennessee quarterback Brian Mauer, resulting in a fumble that Tae Crowder picked up and returned for a touchdown.
He later recorded a career-high seven sacks against Auburn, proving he’s just as effective against the run as he is the pass.
2020 Preview
Stokes briefly considered coming out for the NFL before deciding to return for another year.
The Bulldogs are certainly glad he did.
Although Georgia is stacked with talent at the cornerback position, Stokes is in no danger of seeing his playing time drop anytime soon.
Instead, look for Stokes to continue building on what’s already been an impressive career.
About the only thing Stokes hasn’t done is intercept a pass. That will change this fall.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 27
NIck Chubb
From earlier
