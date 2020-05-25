Like many in our Roster Review series, No. 27 on our list-redshirt junior Eric Stokes-played both offense and defense during his high school days at Eastside High.

Considering he was one of the state’s top track athletes and the fastest player on his team, it’s easy to see why. Nevertheless, as a former three-star, Stokes wasn’t as highly regarded as some of Georgia’s recent cornerback recruits.

But just try to get him off the field now.

Stokes might not have been the most sought-after cornerback in the state, but over the past two seasons he has turned into one of the tops at his position in the entire SEC, last year earning second-team All-SEC honors.

