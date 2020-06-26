Roster Review No. 7: Tyrique Stevenson
As we continue our Roster Reviews series, we pick up at No. 7, where Tyrique Stevenson is ready to take the next step in his blossoming career.
The sophomore from Miami proved he was more than capable of making a quick impact, as he played in all 14 games for Georgia after arriving in Athens as an early enrollee.
At 6-foot and 202 pounds, Stevenson not only is considered one of the best coverage defensive backs on the entire team, but he’s also one of the more physical.
It’s because of that physicality that it’s been speculated that Stevenson could actually wind up at Star to assure him getting on the field.
For more on Stevenson:
Tyrique Stevenson
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Cornerback
|
Sophomore
|
6-0
|
202
2019 Review
We mentioned that Stevenson played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs, but his appearances weren't just a matter of participation.
On the contrary, Stevenson was named the co-winner of the Georgia’s Defensive Newcomer award at the team’s post-season gala.
His five pass breakups were actually second most on the team behind Eric Stokes, and he included a sack of Auburn quarterback Bo Nix among his 13 tackles for the year.
Stevenson also finished with four quarterback pressures, including one in the Bulldogs’ rain-soaked victory over Kentucky.
2020 Preview
It’s a deep and talented secondary that Georgia will trot on the field for 2020, and Stevenson is a big part of the reason why.
Although Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, and DJ Daniel are the favorites to claim the two starting cornerback spots, Stevenson, along with freshmen Kelee Ringo and Jalen Kimber, still figures to play a key role.
So much so, in fact, that Stevenson is being projected to get a look at Star, the same position manned by Mark Webb and Divaad Wilson.
But regardless of what ultimately happens, Stevenson will play early and often for the Bulldogs. The best is yet to come with this young man.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 7
Lorenzo Carter, D'Andre Swift, Matt Stafford, Rodney Hampton