As we continue our Roster Reviews series, we pick up at No. 7, where Tyrique Stevenson is ready to take the next step in his blossoming career.

The sophomore from Miami proved he was more than capable of making a quick impact, as he played in all 14 games for Georgia after arriving in Athens as an early enrollee.

At 6-foot and 202 pounds, Stevenson not only is considered one of the best coverage defensive backs on the entire team, but he’s also one of the more physical.

It’s because of that physicality that it’s been speculated that Stevenson could actually wind up at Star to assure him getting on the field.

For more on Stevenson: