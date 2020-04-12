No. 82 in our Roster Review is another walk-on, but unlike some of his contemporaries, junior Kolby Wyatt has seen his share of action.

One of the team’s more popular players, Wyatt’s one of those athletes who just loves being on the field, and willing to do whatever his coaches ask to make that happen.

That’s just one of the reasons Wyatt happily agreed to drop approximately 40 pounds in order to play tight end, where he made valuable contributions last year on the scout team.