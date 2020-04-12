Roster Review: No. 82
No. 82 in our Roster Review is another walk-on, but unlike some of his contemporaries, junior Kolby Wyatt has seen his share of action.
One of the team’s more popular players, Wyatt’s one of those athletes who just loves being on the field, and willing to do whatever his coaches ask to make that happen.
That’s just one of the reasons Wyatt happily agreed to drop approximately 40 pounds in order to play tight end, where he made valuable contributions last year on the scout team.
Kolby Wyatt
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Tight End
|
Junior
|
6-4
|
2015
2019 Review
Wyatt switched from defensive end to tight end in spring drills, switching from No. 91 to 82.
He did play in three games-Murray State, Arkansas State and Georgia Tech - although he did not record a catch.
The switch came a year after he played in Georgia’s 2018 season opener against Austin Peay as a defensive end.
2020 Preview
Look for more of the same.
Wyatt will continue to work with the tight ends, but figures to see most of his work on the scout team helping the Bulldogs prepare for their weekly opponents.
Depending on the score, Wyatt could get into a game or two, but there’s just too much talent in front of him to make an impact other than being a key member of the scout team.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 82
Fred Gibson