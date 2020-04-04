Roster Review: No. 88
A torn ACL in October of his senior season at Kennesaw Mountain basically assured tight end Ryland Goede would be redshirted his first season as a member of the Georgia football team.
That’s just what happened.
Although he did see action in two games, the 2019 season was Goede’s opportunity to learn the Bulldogs’ offense, and continue to grow from the standpoint of physicality.
A versatile athlete, Goede watched and learned behind Charlie Woerner and Eli Wolf last fall. Now, with a year under his belt, he's ready to begin making a name for himself at the position.
2019 Review
As mentioned, Goede saw action in two games last fall, getting to play against Murray State and Arkansas State. He accrued no stats that registered.
Ranked as the nation’s 11th-best tight end according to Rivals, Goede is the career leader in receptions, reception yards, and tight end catches at Kennesaw Mountain High.
Goede also spent part of the spring with the Georgia baseball team, but failed to get into a game.
2020 Preview
Woerner and Wolf are gone, but there’s still going to be plenty of competition for Goede to overcome.
The Bulldogs signed the touted Darnell Washington in February; they're bringing in Tre’ McKitty as a grad transfer from Florida State. And Georgia still has John FitzPatrick returning for his junior year, along with redshirt freshman Brett Seither.
How well Goede does in preseason will determine where he ultimately lands in the pecking order.
