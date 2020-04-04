A torn ACL in October of his senior season at Kennesaw Mountain basically assured tight end Ryland Goede would be redshirted his first season as a member of the Georgia football team.

That’s just what happened.

Although he did see action in two games, the 2019 season was Goede’s opportunity to learn the Bulldogs’ offense, and continue to grow from the standpoint of physicality.

A versatile athlete, Goede watched and learned behind Charlie Woerner and Eli Wolf last fall. Now, with a year under his belt, he's ready to begin making a name for himself at the position.