As we continue our Roster Review series, we skip over from No. 99 to No. 97. The reason? There's currently not a No. 98 listed on Georgia's roster. But alas, the Bulldogs currently have two players who boast that same number, including one who could take over for one of Georgia's most popular players over the past two years.

No. 97 - Brooks Buce

Tale of the tape Position Class Height Weight Kicker Junior 6-0 175

2019 Review

Buce served as Georgia's No. 2 kicker behind Rodrigo Blankenship. Last year, the former Greater Atlanta Christian standout handled two kickoffs against Murray State (both touchbacks) and Arkansas State (one touchback). Although he did not attempt a field goal, he did make a 42-yarder in last year's G-Day game. During the team's annual gala, Buce was one of the special teams recipients for the 2019 Hugh Hendrix Award for the player who most "strains his potential."

2020 Preview

Buce arrived in Athens with an impressive resume, earning all-state honors after converting 12 of 17 field goals his senior year at GAC, including a long of 53 yards. Can he take over the starting duties this fall? The Bulldogs signed Jared Zirkel in February, and also have Jack Podlesny and Noah Chumley who will receive their opportunities. Although Buce's experience could give him an edge, the winner of Georgia's kicking job will boil down to who can be the most consistent.



Brooks Buce will look to replace Rodrigo Blankenship as Georgia's kicker this fall. (UGA Sports Communications)

Tyler Malakius

Tale of the tape Position Class Height Weight Defensive end

RS Freshman

6-3 280

2019 Review

A native of Byron, Malakius saw scout team action for the Bulldogs as a true freshman. Malakius was a GISA Region 2-AA all-state performer at Westfield, also earning all-region honors his freshman and junior campaigns. An accomplished wrestler, Malakius was the Region 2-AA runnerup.



2020 Preview

Although it's extremely doubtful Malakius will see any in-game action, he's expected to be a key member of the scout team on the defensive line for the Bulldogs.



Bulldogs who wore 97