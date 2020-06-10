Both No. 12s in our Roster Review are just glad to be healthy. They were limited in 2019 due to their respective injuries.



For linebacker Rian Davis, 2019 was spent recovering from an ACL he tore during his senior year in high school, while wide receiver Tommy Bush was held back for most of the year due to a sports hernia that limited him to just one game.

Both are healthy now and assuming they stay that way, they will have the chance to work their way up the depth chart on their respective sides of the ball.

For more on Davis and Bush: