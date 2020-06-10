Roster Review No. 12: Rian Davis and Tommy Bush
Both No. 12s in our Roster Review are just glad to be healthy. They were limited in 2019 due to their respective injuries.
For linebacker Rian Davis, 2019 was spent recovering from an ACL he tore during his senior year in high school, while wide receiver Tommy Bush was held back for most of the year due to a sports hernia that limited him to just one game.
Both are healthy now and assuming they stay that way, they will have the chance to work their way up the depth chart on their respective sides of the ball.
Rian Davis
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Wide Receiver
|
RS. Sophomore
|
6-5
|
195
2019 Review
Davis spent the season redshirting, after arriving on campus as an early enrollee.
A former four-star, Davis put together a sterling career at Wekiva High in Apopka, Florida, including a senior season that saw him earn the distinction of being the nation’s fourth-ranked inside linebacker, according to Rivals.
Davis earned the ranking despite playing in just four games his final campaign.
2020 Preview
Now that he’s healthy, don’t be surprised to see Davis, with his nickname of “Trouble,” start to push for some decent playing time.
At 230 pounds, Davis is one of Georgia’s bigger linebackers, and plays with a physical style that head coach Kirby Smart loves.
Although nothing has officially been announced, Davis figures to slot in at Mike linebacker, the same position played by Monty Rice and Quay Walker.
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Inside Linebacker
|
RS Freshman
|
6-2
|
230
Tommy Bush
2019 Review
A nasty sports hernia limited Bush to just his one game against Georgia Tech.
He did make his first career catch, albeit for a 1-yard gain. For the Texas native, it still represented an important first step.
The former track standout has had a lot to learn during his two previous years at Georgia, and now that he’s healthy, he hopes to start making an impact this fall.
2020 Preview
Prior to returning to campus, Bush spent the last few months working with WR Skillset Trainer Margin Hooks of Sky’s the Limit Elite Training, back in his home state of Texas.
Bush hopes to use the additional lessons he learned from the former BYU receiver to start moving his way up the Bulldog depth chart.
It’s an important year for Bush. With a deep group of freshmen, Georgia’s wide receiver room won’t be short of bodies, so Bush will need to step up his game to finally gain a foothold as part of the rotation.
