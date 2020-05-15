To say that No. 43 in our Roster Review decided to step up his game would certainly be an understatement.

Senior Chase Harof played his first three season at NAIA Reinhardt University from 2017-2018, playing in 20 games, starting 15, during his two-year tenure as a member of the offensive line.

According to his bio, Harof was named Offensive Player of the Week several times throughout his career, helping Reinhardt to a 13-1 record and NAIA Runner-up status in 2017.

One interesting note about the former Blessed Trinity standout, is he’s also dabbled in boxing, having taken part in the Rough N’ Rowdy Super Brawl 7 in Atlanta during February of 2019.

