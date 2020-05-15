Roster Review No. 43 - Chase Harof
To say that No. 43 in our Roster Review decided to step up his game would certainly be an understatement.
Senior Chase Harof played his first three season at NAIA Reinhardt University from 2017-2018, playing in 20 games, starting 15, during his two-year tenure as a member of the offensive line.
According to his bio, Harof was named Offensive Player of the Week several times throughout his career, helping Reinhardt to a 13-1 record and NAIA Runner-up status in 2017.
One interesting note about the former Blessed Trinity standout, is he’s also dabbled in boxing, having taken part in the Rough N’ Rowdy Super Brawl 7 in Atlanta during February of 2019.
For more on Harof:
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Offensive Line
|
Senior
|
6-2
|
250
2019 Review
Harof spent his first year as a member of the scout team following his transfer to Georgia early in 2019.
Previously at Reinhardt, Harof played in seven games at center for the NAIA program before making the move to Athens.
Harof's father Doug played baseball at Georgia Tech from 1987-89, while his uncle Greg did so at the College of Charleston from 1991-94. A cousin, Ed Harof, briefly was on the roster of Buffalo Bills in 2013.
2020 Preview
Harof obviously isn't the biggest offensive lineman around, and will spend the season as a member of the Bulldog scout team.
A risk management major, Harof is native of Roswell.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 43
David McCluskey, Keith Middleton, Tony Taylor