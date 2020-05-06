Roster Review: No. 57 - Daniel Gothard
No. 57 in our Roster Review, offensive lineman Daniel Gothard, should get a medal for perseverance.
The upcoming season will mark the Dunwoody native’s fifth campaign with the Bulldogs since joining the team as a walk-on in 2016.
Like many walk-ons, Gothard would redshirt his first year. But unlike many, he has continued to stick around. When the season kicks off, he'll be one of the oldest players on the team.
To put it in even better perspective, only three Bulldogs have been with head coach Kirby Smart all five of his seasons at Georgia: running back Prather Hudson, offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, and Gothard.
A three-time member of the J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics honor roll, Gothard has played in three games over the course of his career.
Daniel Gothard
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Offensive Line
|
Senior
|
6-6
|
321
2019 Review
Gothard worked at both tackle and guard, seeing most of his action as a valuable member of the Bulldogs' scout team.
His hard work would twice be rewarded, as he saw action in both of Georgia's wins over Murray State and Arkansas State before traveling with the team to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl.
Previously, Gothard took part in the annual G-Day game as a member of the Black Team
2020 Preview
Gothard will once again a play a key role as member of the scout team, but don't be surprised if he gets into a couple more games along the way.
Coaches not only appreciate Gothard's tenacity, but actually hold him in high regard as a player.
Although the depth the Bulldogs have accrued will probably keep him off the field, this is one walk-on coaches wouldn't be afraid to play if the situation ever rose.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 57
