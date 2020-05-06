No. 57 in our Roster Review, offensive lineman Daniel Gothard, should get a medal for perseverance.

The upcoming season will mark the Dunwoody native’s fifth campaign with the Bulldogs since joining the team as a walk-on in 2016.

Like many walk-ons, Gothard would redshirt his first year. But unlike many, he has continued to stick around. When the season kicks off, he'll be one of the oldest players on the team.

To put it in even better perspective, only three Bulldogs have been with head coach Kirby Smart all five of his seasons at Georgia: running back Prather Hudson, offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, and Gothard.

A three-time member of the J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics honor roll, Gothard has played in three games over the course of his career.