If you traveled to many road games last year, you already know that No. 81 ‒ wide receiver Jaylen Johnson ‒ was a regular member of Georgia's travel team roster. Although he only played in three games, his presence was not only a testament to the work he put in on the scout team, but also the fact that coaches consider him a legitimate talent capable of helping the team. Find out more about Johnson below:

Jaylen Johnson was a key member of Georgia's Scout Team at wide receiver. (Radi Nabulsi)

Jaylen Johnson

Tale of the tap Position Class Height Weight Wide Receiver RS Sophomore 6-2 192

2019 Review

As mentioned, Johnson saw action in three games for the Bulldogs, playing against Murray State, Arkansas State, and the regular-season finale at Georgia Tech. This marked the first in-game action for the former Peachtree Ridge standout, who redshirted after walking on with the Bulldogs in 2018. Johnson actually posted some fairly impressive numbers in high school, catching 36 passes for 490 yards and two touchdowns after a junior campaign that saw made make 33 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

2020 Preview

An influx of talent at the position will likely limit his on-field opportunities, but if you were to pick out one non-scholarship receiver to get a chance, Johnson would be that man. Johnson has very good speed, and we're told he's a very capable route runner.

Under different circumstances, he'd be in line for some decent reps. While that's not expected to happen at Georgia, his continued hard work as a member of the Bulldogs' scout team has made him an integral part of the team.

Other Bulldogs who wore No. 81

Jay Russell, Aron White

