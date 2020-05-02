Roster Review: No. 61 - Blake Watson
We're counting down in our Roster Review series and today finds us at No. 61 - offensive lineman Blake Watson.
The former Milton High standout is another one of those valuable practice players that teams could do without.
Approaching his third season with the Bulldogs, Watson will continue to provide depth for position coach Matt Luke along with being a key special teams member.
Blake Watson
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Offensive Line
|
RS Sophomore
|
6-6
|
300
2019 Review
Watson did not get into any games for the Bulldogs in 2019 but played a key practice role in fall camp and during the season.
Prior to that, he Roswell native worked hard in spring drills, ultimately earning a spot on the Black team for the annual G-Day game.
He initially walked on with the Bulldogs in 2018 after earning All-Region honors at Milton in 2017.
2020 Preview
It will be much of the same for Watson in 2020, who will work as a member of the scout team this fall.
He can play both tackle and guard and is expected to dress out for all home games.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 61
Tony Cushenberry, Eddie "Meat Cleaver" Weaver