Roster Review: No. 14 - DJ Daniel and Trey Blount
As we continue our Roster Review Series, you’re about to start noticing a trend of double numbers.
Although we’ve already had a few, of the 14 numbers we have remaining, all but five aren’t shared.
That includes No. 14, the number claimed by both DJ Daniel and Trey Blount.
Although he’s entering his fourth season with the program, Blount is still listed as a junior, so it’s safe to assume the former Pace Academy star took a redshirt last year after appearing in just four of Georgia’s 14 games.
He caught only one pass during those four contests.
Daniel, meanwhile, became an integral part of the Bulldog secondary, starting the last 11 games for the Bulldogs.
More on Daniel and Blount:
DJ Daniel
2019 Review
Daniel transferred to Georgia from Georgia Military and made an immediate impact.
The Griffin native finished with 42 tackles, closing out the season with a career-best eight tackles against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.
That wasn’t all.
His eight pass breakups ranked second on the team, ultimately earning Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year Award at the team’s post-season gala.
2020 Preview
With Eric Stokes expected to start at one of the two cornerback spots, Daniel is expected to battle Tyson Campbell for starting duties on the opposite side.
Both will obviously play.
While there were a handful of occasions where opposing receivers got the better of Daniel, he proved throughout the course of the year that he had what it took to be one of the better cornerbacks in the SEC.
He’ll look to be even better this fall.
Trey Blount
2019 Review
With Georgia’s depth issue at wide receiver, it was a bit surprising to see that Blount played in just four games.
After all, he did play in all 14 contests the season before, despite catching just three balls in 2018.
It just wasn’t to be.
His only reception came in Georgia’s win over Arkansas State.
2020 Preview
It’s unclear exactly what kind of role Blount will play this year.
Georgia brought in a talented group of receivers with its last class, and that could mean even more time on the bench for Blount unless he can impress new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
That’s certainly not suggesting he can’t or won’t, but after playing in just four games this year, one wonders what opportunities might actually be there for him.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 14
Terry Hoage
