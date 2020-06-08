As we continue our Roster Review Series, you’re about to start noticing a trend of double numbers.

Although we’ve already had a few, of the 14 numbers we have remaining, all but five aren’t shared.

That includes No. 14, the number claimed by both DJ Daniel and Trey Blount.

Although he’s entering his fourth season with the program, Blount is still listed as a junior, so it’s safe to assume the former Pace Academy star took a redshirt last year after appearing in just four of Georgia’s 14 games.

He caught only one pass during those four contests.

Daniel, meanwhile, became an integral part of the Bulldog secondary, starting the last 11 games for the Bulldogs.

More on Daniel and Blount: