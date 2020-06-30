Roster Review No. 6 - Kenny McIntosh
No. 6 in our Roster Review series, running back Kenny McIntosh, was overlooked for a good bit of his 2019 freshman campaign.
At one point at the conclusion of the season, a well-meaning subscriber to the Dawgvent asked the question whether or not the young running back from Ft. Lauderdale might be eligible for a redshirt; McIntosh had actually played in 12 of Georgia’s 14 games.
But that’s what happens when you're a part of a backfield as deep as Georgia’s has been in recent years. Sometimes one can get lost in the shuffle.
Although that may partly be true as it pertains to McIntosh, when he did play, the former four-star made a bigger impact than many initially thought.
We’ll dig a bit deeper into that below.
Kenny McIntosh
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Running Back
|
Sophomore
|
6-1
|
210
2019 Review
Bulldog fans caught their first real glimpse of McIntosh during Georgia’s win over Arkansas State. He rushed four times for 67 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown scamper that proved to be the longest scoring run of the year.
He would go on to rush 25 times for 174 yards, capping off his season as essentially the team’s No. 2 tailback in the Sugar Bowl behind Zamir White, with D’Andre Swift significantly slowed due to injury and Brian Herrien remaining back in Athens.
However, even when McIntosh wasn’t in the backfield, he was making a huge impact on special teams as a member of the kickoff coverage unit, ultimately being named the co-winner of the Special Teams Newcomer of the Year award, given annually at the team’s post-season banquet.
2020 Preview
There’s a bit more uncertainty as it pertains to Georgia’s backfield than in previous years, and that could bode well for McIntosh as far as getting more playing time.
It’s not a knock on the talent level. Talent and depth will once again be a strength in the running back room, but unlike previous years, it doesn’t appear that carries will be focused on just one or two players.
A lot of eyes will be on Zamir White. But it appears to be a situation in which offensive coordinator Todd Monken will be looking to spread the ball around, with James Cook, freshman Kendall Milton, McIntosh, and Daijun Edwards all vying for carries.
With a strong preseason, McIntosh will be firmly in the mix.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 6
Sean Jones, Natrez Patrick
From earlier
No. 99, No. 97, No. 96, No. 95, No. 93, No. 91, No. 90, No. 88, No. 86, No. 85, No. 84, No. 82, No. 81, No. 75, No. 74, No. 73, No. 72, No. 70, No. 69, No. 67, No. 64, No. 61, No. 60, No. 58, No. 57, No. 55, No. 54, No. 50, No. 48, No. 47, No. 45, No. 44, No. 43, No. 42, No. 41, No. 39, No. 37, No. 36, No. 33, No. 32, No. 31, No. 29, No. 27, No. 25, No. 24, No. 23, No. 22, No. 20, No. 19 (1), No. 19 (2), No. 18, No. 17, No. 16, No. 15, No. 14, No. 13, No. 12, No. 11, No. 10, No. 9, No. 8, No. 7