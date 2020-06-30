No. 6 in our Roster Review series, running back Kenny McIntosh, was overlooked for a good bit of his 2019 freshman campaign.

At one point at the conclusion of the season, a well-meaning subscriber to the Dawgvent asked the question whether or not the young running back from Ft. Lauderdale might be eligible for a redshirt; McIntosh had actually played in 12 of Georgia’s 14 games.

But that’s what happens when you're a part of a backfield as deep as Georgia’s has been in recent years. Sometimes one can get lost in the shuffle.

Although that may partly be true as it pertains to McIntosh, when he did play, the former four-star made a bigger impact than many initially thought.

We’ll dig a bit deeper into that below.