No. 42 in our Roster Review Series is yet another example of a young man living a dream simply by being a member of the Georgia football team.

Walk-on tight end Michael Werntz is approaching his third season with the program, where he plays a key role as a member of the scout team.

A graduate of Marist High School, where he was a teammate fellow Bulldog tight end John FitzPatrick, Werntz is one of four walk-ons currently playing the position for the Bulldogs.

Werntz earned All-Region honors his senior year at Marist, letting in both football and baseball. He also earned the “Tough Nut” Award for playing through a torn UCL his senior season.

For more on Werntz: