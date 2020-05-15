Roster Review No. 42 - Michael Werntz
No. 42 in our Roster Review Series is yet another example of a young man living a dream simply by being a member of the Georgia football team.
Walk-on tight end Michael Werntz is approaching his third season with the program, where he plays a key role as a member of the scout team.
A graduate of Marist High School, where he was a teammate fellow Bulldog tight end John FitzPatrick, Werntz is one of four walk-ons currently playing the position for the Bulldogs.
Werntz earned All-Region honors his senior year at Marist, letting in both football and baseball. He also earned the “Tough Nut” Award for playing through a torn UCL his senior season.
For more on Werntz:
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Tight End
|
Junior
|
6-4
|
220
2019 Review
Werntz started 2019 as a member of the Scout team after earning a spot on the Black Team in last year's G-Day game.
Once fall practice began, Brookhaven native honed his craft with the rest of the tight ends, while spending time as a member of the scout team.
Werntz has yet to appear in a game.
2020 Preview
Year three is expected to see Werntz reprise his role as a member of the scout team.
He'll also look to continue his academic success.
A Biological Engineering Major, Werntz made the 2019 Honor Roll for the Bulldogs, and will be looking to repeat that feat this fall.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 42
Randall Godfrey, Bill Krug