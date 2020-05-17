Roster Review: No. 39: Hugh Nelson
No. 39 in our Roster Review series is one of those walk-ons who could be making an impact as a scholarship player on any number of FCS teams.
But redshirt sophomore Hugh Nelson had other ideas.
Like many before him, the Powder Springs native wanted to suit up for the home team, so he walked on with the Bulldogs in 2018.
He certainly made an impression.
Although Nelson did not see any action while redshirting his first year with the team, the former Hillgrove star earned one of the Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year awards.
For more on Nelson:
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Defensive back
|
RS Sophomore
|
6-2
|
198
2019 Review
After earning a spot on the Red Team for G-Day in 2019, Nelson followed that up with a strong fall camp, continuing his strong work as an important member of the scout team special teams.
He would be rewarded in Week 3 of the season, when he saw action for the first time against Arkansas State.
It would be the only game in which Nelson would see action, although he continued to play a key practice role: he traveled to New Orleans with the rest of the team for the Sugar Bowl.
2020 Preview
Nelson is entering his third season with the Bulldogs, and is expected to continue in his current role as a valuable practice performer.
It wouldn’t be a shock to see the accounting major garner an occasional rep on special teams in future games, but that’s probably it.
Nevertheless, Nelson’s everyday contributions will continue, as he keeps playing an important scout team role for head coach Kirby Smart.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 39
Kevin McLee, Mike Castronis