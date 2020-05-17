No. 39 in our Roster Review series is one of those walk-ons who could be making an impact as a scholarship player on any number of FCS teams.

But redshirt sophomore Hugh Nelson had other ideas.

Like many before him, the Powder Springs native wanted to suit up for the home team, so he walked on with the Bulldogs in 2018.

He certainly made an impression.

Although Nelson did not see any action while redshirting his first year with the team, the former Hillgrove star earned one of the Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year awards.

For more on Nelson: