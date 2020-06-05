No. 17 in our Roster Review series, sophomore linebacker Nakobe Dean, doesn’t believe in wasting time.

That’s particularly true of his preparation leading up to his sophomore year.

Dean spoke to UGASports about that after Georgia’s Sugar Bowl win over Baylor. He said he intends to help Georgia's defense get off to a fast start this fall.

“I plan on hitting the ground running, start helping to get guys ready,” Dean said. “I feel we’re going to attack it every day.”

Dean’s excited about the potential of what lies ahead.

“There’s no limit for this defense. The sky’s the limit, not only for me but this team,” he said. “As long as we stay together and work hard, we can do anything.”

Dean, who played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs, was named the co-winner of the Defensive Newcomer of the Year award, and is looking for an even better season in what will be his sophomore campaign.

For more on Dean: