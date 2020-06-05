Roster Review: No. 17 - Nakobe Dean
No. 17 in our Roster Review series, sophomore linebacker Nakobe Dean, doesn’t believe in wasting time.
That’s particularly true of his preparation leading up to his sophomore year.
Dean spoke to UGASports about that after Georgia’s Sugar Bowl win over Baylor. He said he intends to help Georgia's defense get off to a fast start this fall.
“I plan on hitting the ground running, start helping to get guys ready,” Dean said. “I feel we’re going to attack it every day.”
Dean’s excited about the potential of what lies ahead.
“There’s no limit for this defense. The sky’s the limit, not only for me but this team,” he said. “As long as we stay together and work hard, we can do anything.”
Dean, who played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs, was named the co-winner of the Defensive Newcomer of the Year award, and is looking for an even better season in what will be his sophomore campaign.
For more on Dean:
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Inside Linebacker
|
Sophomore
|
6-0
|
220
2019 Review
Dean finished the season with 25 total stops, including 1.5 tackles for loss, including a team-high six tackles in the Bulldogs’ rain-soaked win over Kentucky.
In Georgia’s win over Baylor, Dean had one of the team’s five tackles for loss. He also forced a fumble on a Bear punt return.
Dean also had two tackles and a QB pressure against Florida, followed with three solo tackles and a pass breakup against Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale. Another quarterback pressure came earlier in the year against Arkansas State.
2020 Preview
With the graduation of Tae Crowder, Dean is the favorite to slide into the starting lineup at middle linebacker, opposite Monty Rice.
As you might suspect, Dean doesn’t plan on resting on his laurels.
He wants to get faster; he wants to add weight to his 220-pound frame, and become the best player he can be.
“I’ve learned a lot, but there’s more I need to learn,” Dean said. “I’m very blessed to have this opportunity, but there’s more I need to do.”
Dean wasn’t the only Bulldog true freshman on defense to open some eyes.
Along with Dean, it’s not a stretch to think that outside linebacker Nolan Smith and defensive end Travon Walker will form a solid nucleus of sophomores for next season’s team to build around.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 17
Quincy Carter, Davin Bellamy, Greg Blue
