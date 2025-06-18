What to expect: Gabe Harris

We continue our summer expectation series with a player the Bulldogs are counting on to play a key role as an edge rusher: outside linebacker Gabe Harris. In what’s one of the youngest positions on the team, Georgia coaches are depending on the junior to be the key replacement for Chaz Chambliss, who started at Jack each of the past two years. The Bulldogs also brought in transfer Elo Modozie from Army, but Harris has been around the longest and will be the player who is leaned on the most. For more on Harris:

Georgia has big plans for Gabe Harris this fall. (Photo by UGA Sports Communications)

Chidera Uzo-Diribe on Gabe Harris

In 14 games, the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder recorded 14 tackles, including a trio of sacks and two forced fumbles, just the kind of disruptive plays outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe likes to see. “He’s a physical, violent football player. He’s getting better every day that he plays the game,” Uzo-Diribe said. “He’s continuing to get more trust from us, man. He's a guy that's going to be a hellraiser and a big contributor for us going forward.” Uzo-Diribe said he still plans to take advantage of Harris’ versatility as much as possible. “You know, always got to continue … just in terms of being able to do a bunch of different things,” Uzo-Diribe said. “We ask Gabe to do a lot. You know, he plays a bunch of different positions for us … defensive end, Jack, Rabbit. The more that he does, he's only going to continue to create more opportunities for us.”

Strengths

Harris was one of the most explosive players at his position out of high school when he signed with Georgia three years ago. That athleticism has translated over to the college game. Opposing tackles have to be on their game because Harris has the speed to get to the quarterback, and he knows how to use his hands. According to PFF, Harris has taken 105 snaps over his two years in Athens, and those numbers should take a big jump come fall.

Areas to improve

The talent is there, but even Kirby Smart has admitted that Harris needs to sometimes play under better control. He still needs to get a little stronger and stay healthy. Harris missed the spring due to labrum surgery but is expected back 100 percent for the start of fall camp. There are other technical areas he’ll look to improve, including using a better stance. Harris tends to play too high on occasion, and occasionally it’s hurt his tackling ability.

Expectations