We move on to No. 90 in our Roster Review series, and once again we have a double-dipper. One is punter Jake Camarda, who is back for his third year. The other is redshirt sophomore Tramel Walthour, who hopes to start making a contribution on the defensive line. Of the two, Camarda obviously figures to make the most impact, assuming he is once again the starter. But keep an eye on Walthour. The defensive end was one of the Bulldogs’ most impressive scout team players and could be ready to make his move this fall.

Jake Camarda

Tale of the tape Position Class Height Weight Punter Junior 6-2 180

2019 Review

After a slow start, Camarda finished the season strong. The Norcross native punted 61 times, averaging 46.84 yards per kick, a number that ranked him sixth nationally. The junior was also a major factor in Georgia improving its net punting from 70th nationally in 2018 to 8th last fall. Twenty-five of his punts were downed in the 20-yard line, up from 10 in 2018

2020 Preview

Camarda enters his third season as Georgia’s starting punter and if he can improve on his numbers from a year ago the Bulldogs could really have something on their hands. The junior has always had a strong leg, we know that. But what was most impressive about last year’s performance was the fact his placement improved as much as it did. If that area continues to get better, watch out. Camarda could be setting himself up for all-SEC status at the end of the year.

Tramel Walthour

Tale of the tape Position Class Height Weight Defensive Line RS Sophomore 6-3 280

2019 Preview

Walthour only played in one game last year-the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech, but he did make an impression over the course of the year. The Hinesville native was named the co-winner of the Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year after arriving in school in January of 2019 as an early enrollee.

2020 Preview

Now that he’s been in the system for over a year, look for Walthour to start making some steps that hopefully will get him more playing time. Coaches love his athleticism. He’s got pretty good quickness for a 280-pounder, although he’s going to have significant competition to get on the field. Walthour is one of those players who really could have used spring coaches to show coaches what he’s all about.

Other Bulldogs who wore No. 90

Ray Gant

