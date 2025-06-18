The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'This visit was special'

Here is the June 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Atkinson's 15th visit

Georgia hosted linebacker Tyler Atkinson for the 15th time recently, which is more than any other school recruiting him.

Of course, Atkinson had a great time and said how the relationships he's built are playing a major role in his recruitment.

"This visit was special," Atkinson said. "My family really enjoyed their time on this official visit as well. Georgia made sure everything went smooth for them, too. Georgia is one of my top schools and I feel like the relationships at Georgia are real."

Even though he's seen Georgia so many times, Atkinson said he was still able to take away some new experiences.

"The visit overall was really good," Atkinson said. "It was definitely an official visit I will never forget. I still saw and learned some new things, which is crazy to me ... It's kind of like a movie you have seen over and over, but there is always something new to pop out."

Green discusses his official visit

On his official visit, Rivals250 defensive back Tyriq Green said the Georgia coaching staff told him went over how he would be utilized in the program's defensive scheme.

“The coaches tell me I am a great fit," Green said. "They tell me I can come down there and start early kind of like KJ Bolden was and just be able to go out there and play.”

Given that Green attends Buford and used to be teammates with Bolden, the two have communicated about Georgia quite a bit.

“He was just telling me that this was the place to be," Green said. "He told me I had a chance to come in and be on the field with him and make plays and be a freshman all-American like him.”

