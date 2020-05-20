We’ve got two players to talk about today in our Roster Review series, now down to No. 36.

That’s a number shared by defensive back Latavious Brini and walk-on running back Garrett Jones.

Neither player has seen a ton of action so far in their career, but both—especially in the case of Brini—are anxious to make whatever impact they can.

As far as Brini is concerned, the Miami native has played in five games each of his first two seasons after signing with the Bulldogs in 2018.

Jones, meanwhile, is also entering his third season with the program, although he’s yet to appear in a game.

For more on Brini and Jones: