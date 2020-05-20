Roster Review: No. 36
We’ve got two players to talk about today in our Roster Review series, now down to No. 36.
That’s a number shared by defensive back Latavious Brini and walk-on running back Garrett Jones.
Neither player has seen a ton of action so far in their career, but both—especially in the case of Brini—are anxious to make whatever impact they can.
As far as Brini is concerned, the Miami native has played in five games each of his first two seasons after signing with the Bulldogs in 2018.
Jones, meanwhile, is also entering his third season with the program, although he’s yet to appear in a game.
For more on Brini and Jones:
Latavious Brini
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Safety
|
Junior
|
6-2
|
2010
2019 Review
Brini played in five games at safety, including when he collected his first collegiate interception in Georgia’s Week 2 win against Murray State.
He also saw action against Arkansas State, Missouri, Georgia Tech, and Baylor in the Sugar Bowl but did not record any stats.
Brini’s first season with the Bulldogs saw him collect one tackle in the opener against Austin Peay.
2020 Preview
Brini seems destined for a backup role as he’s struggled to gain any sort of foothold in the Georgia secondary.
Will he change his fortunes this year?
The Bulldogs have recruited some major performers in the secondary since Brini has been with the program. One has to wonder if his opportunity for significant playing time has passed.
Garrett Jones
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Running back
|
RS Sophomore
|
6-0
|
203
2019 Review
Jones took part in spring drills, earning a spot on the Red Team, rushing one time for two yards. He didn't see any regular-season snaps, but was named to the J. Parker Reid Director of Athletics Honor Roll for Spring of 2019.
The former Deerfield-Windsor standout walked on with the team in 2018.
2020 Preview
Jones will once again serve in a scout team role for the Bulldogs, helping teammates prepare for the season ahead.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 36
Brannan Southerland, Willie McClendon
From earlier
