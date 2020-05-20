News More News
Roster Review: No. 36

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

We’ve got two players to talk about today in our Roster Review series, now down to No. 36.

That’s a number shared by defensive back Latavious Brini and walk-on running back Garrett Jones.

Neither player has seen a ton of action so far in their career, but both—especially in the case of Brini—are anxious to make whatever impact they can.

As far as Brini is concerned, the Miami native has played in five games each of his first two seasons after signing with the Bulldogs in 2018.

Jones, meanwhile, is also entering his third season with the program, although he’s yet to appear in a game.

For more on Brini and Jones:

Latavious Brini picked off his first and only career pass against Murray State.
Latavious Brini picked off his first and only career pass against Murray State. (UGA Sports Communications)

Latavious Brini

Tale of the Tape
Position Class Height Weight

Safety

Junior

6-2

2010

2019 Review

Brini played in five games at safety, including when he collected his first collegiate interception in Georgia’s Week 2 win against Murray State.

He also saw action against Arkansas State, Missouri, Georgia Tech, and Baylor in the Sugar Bowl but did not record any stats.

Brini’s first season with the Bulldogs saw him collect one tackle in the opener against Austin Peay.

2020 Preview

Brini seems destined for a backup role as he’s struggled to gain any sort of foothold in the Georgia secondary.

Will he change his fortunes this year?

The Bulldogs have recruited some major performers in the secondary since Brini has been with the program. One has to wonder if his opportunity for significant playing time has passed.

Garrett Jones

Tale of the Tape
Position  Class Height Weight

Running back

RS Sophomore

6-0

203

2019 Review

Jones took part in spring drills, earning a spot on the Red Team, rushing one time for two yards. He didn't see any regular-season snaps, but was named to the J. Parker Reid Director of Athletics Honor Roll for Spring of 2019.

The former Deerfield-Windsor standout walked on with the team in 2018.

2020 Preview

Jones will once again serve in a scout team role for the Bulldogs, helping teammates prepare for the season ahead.

Other Bulldogs who wore No. 36

Brannan Southerland, Willie McClendon

From earlier

