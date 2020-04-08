As we continue our Roster Review series, we wish to introduce you to No. 85, walk-on wide receiver Cameron Moore. A junior from Alpharetta, Moore is entering his third season as a member of the Georgia program, where he's served as a valuable member of the scout team.



Cameron Moore

Tale of the tape Position Class Height Weight Wide Receiver Junior 5-10 170

2019 Review

Moore redshirted after walking on with the team in 2018, but has yet to play in a game. The only action he's seen so far was as a member of the Black Team in last year's G-Day Game, prior to being named to the honor roll for spring semester. Moore comes to Georgia from Cambridge High in Alpharetta, where he started at quarterback for the Bears in his junior year, completing 78 passes for 1,064 yards and eight touchdowns toward an All-Region selection. He later moved to receiver his senior year, hauling in 48 catches for 628 yards and three touchdowns while earning first team All-Region honors.

2020 Preview

Moore's role is once again expected to be relegated to the scout team, but as with all walk-ons, his contributions should not be taken for granted. Their scout team contributions are vital to the success of the program, not just ensuring the quarterbacks have enough targets at which to throw, but also when it comes to preparing for opponents throughout the course of the year.

Bulldogs who wore No. 85

Marion Campbell

