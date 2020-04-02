Roster Review: No. 91
Tymon Mitchell went into the 2019 season knowing that, barring injury to another player, he'd get to redshirt his freshman year.
That's exactly what happened.
Although Mitchell played in two games, most of his season was dedicated to learning his craft, preparing himself for the day he'd be expected to make an impact on Georgia's defensive line.
As a redshirt freshman, that time is now, as you'll see in this latest edition of our Roster Review series.
Tymon Mitchell
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Defensive line
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6-3
|
315
2019 Review
Mitchell saw action against Murray State and Arkansas State, making one tackle with four assists. Otherwise, he served as key member of the Bulldogs' defensive scout team, where we're told he showed great promise.
Coaches were obviously impressed. The Nashville native was named the co-winner of the Defensive Scout Team Award, putting himself in position to be part of the rotation this fall.
2020 Preview
Coaches have big plans for Mitchell; they see him developing into a key part of the defensive line.
It's believed Mitchell will rep at nose guard behind Jordan Davis. Even so, the Bulldog defensive approach is all about cross-training. Look for him to rep at defensive tackle as well.
He's 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, but Mitchell actually plays with a low center of gravity. Of Georgia's first-year defensive linemen, he was perhaps the most impressive.
Watch that jersey No. 91. The future of Tymon Mitchell is bright.
Former Bulldogs who wore No. 91
Tim Crowe