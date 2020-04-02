Tymon Mitchell went into the 2019 season knowing that, barring injury to another player, he'd get to redshirt his freshman year.

That's exactly what happened.

Although Mitchell played in two games, most of his season was dedicated to learning his craft, preparing himself for the day he'd be expected to make an impact on Georgia's defensive line.

As a redshirt freshman, that time is now, as you'll see in this latest edition of our Roster Review series.