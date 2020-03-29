We move on to No. 96 in our Roster Review series, and we find we've got our second set of double-numbers to examine. One No. 96 is redshirt sophomore kicker Jack Podlesny, who will get his shot at the position following the graduation of Rodrigo Blankenship. He shares the jersey number with redshirt freshman defensive tackle Zion Logue, who will be looking to make an impact as a second-year member of the Bulldogs' defensive line

Redshirt freshman Zion Logue is ready to find his niche on the defensive line.

Zion Logue

Tale of the tape Position Class Height Weight Defensive End Redshirt Freshman 6-5 295

2019 Review

As expected, Logue redshirted his first season with Georgia, although he did get to play in two games while still qualifying to keep his season of eligiblity. In his two games—Murray State and Arkansas State—Logue did not make a tackle, but did account for a pair of quarterback pressures. A former four-star prospect, Rivals rated Logue as the nation's 20th-best defensive end coming out of high school

2020 Preview

Bulldog defensive linemen aren't pigeonholed into just one spot, and the same is expected to be true with Logue. At 295 pounds, Logue would qualify as one of the Bulldogs' bigger defensive ends, while sliding over to tackle, perhaps as a backup to Devonte Wyatt. Ultimately, Logue might not get the lion's share of reps. But with Georgia's penchant for rotating its defensive linemen as much as possible, he'll get chances to show what he can do.

Jack Podlesny

Tale of the tape Position Class Height Weight Kicker Redshirt Sophomore 6-1 180

2019 Review

The kicker participated in spring drills and played for both teams in the 2019 G-Day Game. Podlesny attempted two field goals in the scrimmage, knocking home a 38-yard kick to seal the Black team victory 22-17, with 1:01 remaining in the contest. He was later named to the J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Honor Roll for Spring 2019.

2020 Preview

Podlesny will get a shot at the field goal job, along with Brooks Buce, redshirt freshman Noah Chumley, and incoming freshman Jared Zerkel. He'll have his work cut out as he's not expected to be one of the favorites, yet time will tell. We're told he's been a consistent performer in practice, and ultimately that will go a long way for someone to winning the job.

Other Bulldogs who wore 96

Dale Carver

