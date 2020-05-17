Roster Review No. 41: Channing Tindall
From a statistical standpoint, No. 41 in our roster review took a step back in 2019. But never fear, he’s still considered a big part of the team.
After playing in all 14 games as a true freshman and finishing with 17 stops, Channing Tindall seldom repped as a sophomore, finishing with just nine tackles.
This came as a bit of a surprise, considering Tindall was extremely impressive in the 2018 SEC Championship against Alabama. There he accounted for a sack that resulted in a 10-yard loss and an intentional grounding call.
Part of Tindall’s absence can be attributed to the play of then-freshman Nakobe Dean, and Quay Walker’s second-half surge.
Rumors that Tindall became unhappy with his circumstances never proved true, nor did suggestions that the Columbia native was considering a transfer.
For more on Tindall:
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Inside Linebacker
|
Junior
|
6-2
|
218
2019 Review
Tindall was never projected to start ahead of Monty Rice or Tae Crowder, but he was the guess of many to be the top backup.
It just never came to pass. Tindall would miss three games over the course of the season, and in the ones he did make, he rarely played more than five or six snaps.
Head coach Kirby Smart brushed off suggestions that there was any injury or suspension involved; he just didn’t get the opportunities most expected.
2020 Preview
Crowder is the only inside linebacker the Bulldogs lose from last year’s team, so while that’s one player fewer with whom Tindall will have to concern himself, there’s no guarantee his reps will improve all that dramatically.
Not only are Rice, Dean, and Walker back, but redshirt freshman Rian Davis, sophomore Trezman Marshall and perhaps even Nate McBride could make Tindall’s hope for extended reps difficult, although he’s still the same talented individual that came to Georgia as a four-star recruit three years ago.
He’s just got to keep working hard.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 41
Pat McShea, Jeremy Thomas