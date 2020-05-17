From a statistical standpoint, No. 41 in our roster review took a step back in 2019. But never fear, he’s still considered a big part of the team.

After playing in all 14 games as a true freshman and finishing with 17 stops, Channing Tindall seldom repped as a sophomore, finishing with just nine tackles.

This came as a bit of a surprise, considering Tindall was extremely impressive in the 2018 SEC Championship against Alabama. There he accounted for a sack that resulted in a 10-yard loss and an intentional grounding call.

Part of Tindall’s absence can be attributed to the play of then-freshman Nakobe Dean, and Quay Walker’s second-half surge.

Rumors that Tindall became unhappy with his circumstances never proved true, nor did suggestions that the Columbia native was considering a transfer.

For more on Tindall: