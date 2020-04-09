As we continue our Roster Review, let’s examine No. 84 on our list: senior outside linebacker Walter Grant.

The Cairo native has been an integral part of the Georgia defense all three of his previous years with the team, starting 11 of the 43 games he’s played.

Recent recruiting has curtailed Grant’s starting opportunities with UGA signing the likes of Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith, and Jermaine Johnson. Adam Anderson is also a part of the rotation at outside linebacker, but Grant continues to play a key role.