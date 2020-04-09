Roster Review: No. 84
As we continue our Roster Review, let’s examine No. 84 on our list: senior outside linebacker Walter Grant.
The Cairo native has been an integral part of the Georgia defense all three of his previous years with the team, starting 11 of the 43 games he’s played.
Recent recruiting has curtailed Grant’s starting opportunities with UGA signing the likes of Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith, and Jermaine Johnson. Adam Anderson is also a part of the rotation at outside linebacker, but Grant continues to play a key role.
Walter Grant
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
OLB
|
Senior
|
6-4
|
245
2019 Review
Grant played in 12 of Georgia’s 13 games, starting three times.
Statistically, however, it was his least productive year. Grant finished with just seven tackles, but did have a sack in the Bulldogs’ Week 2 win over Murray State.
A key tackle for loss in Georgia’s win at Tennessee was another highlight.
Otherwise, Grant spent much of his time on special teams, ultimately being named the co-winner of the Most Improved Special Teams Player award at the post-season award gala.
2020 Preview
Grant will be part of the rotation at outside linebacker, likely at strongside where coaches will lean on his experience for what should be one of the strongest positions of the team.
Nevertheless, defensive coordinator and position coach Dan Lanning will certainly utilize Grant throughout the course of the year, giving him ample opportunity to improve on his numbers from a season ago.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 84
David McKnight