We're bringing back one of our more popular features, one we haven't done in a while at UGASports. Unlike previous reviews, this one will incorporate every single athlete who's currently listed on the roster for the team. Stars, backups, walk-ons ... everybody will get some love before this feature is through. Not only will we be giving you the latest on each and every player. We'll be introducing you to players you might not even know, but nevertheless grind just as hard, and play integral roles in helping get the Bulldogs prepared for their weekly battles. We hope you enjoy.



Jordan Davis is primed for a big junior year.

No. 99 - Jordan Davis

Tale of the tape Position Class Height Weight Nose Junior 6-6 330

2019 review

Davis played an integral role for Georgia, including starts in eight of the Bulldogs' 14 games. The North Carolina defender took his role as a space-eater seriously, constantly taking on double-teams, all while being a major force in the middle of the Bulldogs' defensive line. Of his 18 tackles, 2.5 counted as sacks for losses of 27 yards, including a huge 10-yard knockdown of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. During the team's annual post-season gala, Davis was the co-winner of the "Up Front Award" given annually to the top defensive lineman.

2020 preview

As long as he keeps himself in shape, Davis has a chance to be one of the better nose tackles in the entire SEC. Davis wasn't considered a top-recruit when he signed with the Bulldogs, but he quickly proved a lot of people wrong to become a favorite of head coach Kirby Smart. Smart will tell you that keeping his weight in check is Davis' biggest challenge, but so far he's been able to do exactly that. Davis may not be an every down player, but with the size and strength he provides, Georgia's defensive front would not be nearly as effective without him. Although counting stats don't always tell the story with the nose tackles like Davis, there's every reason to expect his tackle totals to surpass what we saw a season ago. Don't be shocked if he gives an All-SEC worthy performance.

Other Bulldogs who wore No. 99

David Jacobs, Charles Johnson, Jake Richardson, Chuck Kinnebrew, Robert Goodwin.