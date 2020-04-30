No. 64 in our Roster Review series is another name that’s likely unfamiliar. Perhaps not for long.

JC Vega is a walk-on from high school powerhouse Buford, but unlike many walk-ons, Vega could work himself into a role as the team’s long snapper.

At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, the redshirt freshman would certainly be one of the bigger long snappers Georgia has had in recent memory.

He’s done it for a while, too.

Vega was rated as the nation’s No. 21 long snapper his senior year at Buford.