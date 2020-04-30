Roster Review No. 64 - JC Vega
No. 64 in our Roster Review series is another name that’s likely unfamiliar. Perhaps not for long.
JC Vega is a walk-on from high school powerhouse Buford, but unlike many walk-ons, Vega could work himself into a role as the team’s long snapper.
At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, the redshirt freshman would certainly be one of the bigger long snappers Georgia has had in recent memory.
He’s done it for a while, too.
Vega was rated as the nation’s No. 21 long snapper his senior year at Buford.
JC Vega
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Long Snapper
|
RS Freshman
|
6-4
|
305
2019 review
Vega was a preferred walk-on, was able to dress out for home games, and traveled to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.
He worked out last year behind starter Payne Walker.
One interesting note on Vega: Not only did he hone his craft playing for Buford, but he also lettered in bass fishing at the school.
2020 Preview
Vega is expected to compete for snapping duties behind returning starter Payne Walker, who saw action in all 14 games.
With Walker just a redshirt sophomore, it may be a couple of years before Vega finally gets an opportunity for regular playing time, but down the road it's something to keep an eye on.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 64
Bruce Yawn, Hugh Hendrix