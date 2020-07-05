As we wind down our Roster Review, it’s time to take a look at No. 4, a jersey shared by two players one can argue will be two of the more intriguing to watch this fall. Let’s start with junior running back James Cook. Cook is one of the most explosive players on the entire Bulldog football team, but has yet to really been given an opportunity to show what he can do. We’ve seen flashes, but those opportunities haven’t been as widely available as one might have thought they would be. Of all the players who could benefit with the presences of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Cook might be at the top of the list. On defense, sophomore Nolan Smith is a burgeoning star. Everything about the Savannah native screams All-SEC, and although he plays at a stacked position for the Bulldogs, the young outside linebacker will no doubt shine. For more on Cook and Smith:

James Cook caught this 16-yard pass against Georgia Tech last fall. (Al Eckford/UGA Sports Communications)

James Cook

Tale of the Tape Position Class Height Weight Running back Junior 5-11 190

2019 Review

Granted, with D’Andre Swift receiving the bulk of the carries, along with the presence of Zamir White, Brian Herrien and Kenny McIntosh, there were only going to be so many opportunities for Cook to go around. Still, considering he rushed for 188 yards on just 31 carries and two touchdowns, you have to wonder what the Florida native would have done with a few more opportunities. He did catch 16 passes out of the backfield for 132 yards and was ultimately named the Co-winner of the Offensive Most-Improved Player Award. Still, for all Cook’s potential, it just seems he would have had the opportunity to do even more.

2020 Preview

Even with the departure of Smith and Herrien, there’s still plenty of competition in Georgia’s backfield for Cook with White, Kendall Milton, McIntosh and Daijun Edwards in the fold. Although White is the favorite to receive most of the carries, there would seem to be more of an opportunity for Cook, especially with Monken now in charge of the offense. Although we’ve yet to see what Monken might have in mind, his history of getting the ball to his playmakers would seem to bode well for Cook, who as we mentioned, is one of the most explosive players on the entire team.

Nolan Smith

Tale of the Tape Position Class Height Weight Outside Linebacker Sophomore 6-3 235

2019 Review

Smith was voted the Co-winner of the Defensive Newcomer of the Year Award and it was easy to see why. Even as a true freshman, Smith flashed for the Bulldogs, playing in all 14 games, finishing with 14 tackles, including 2.5 sacks. Perhaps even more impressive was the fact Smith also had 15 quarterback pressures, the fourth-most on the entire team, leading one to wonder what might be store from a sack standpoint moving forward … starting this year.

2020 Preview

Outside linebacker is one of Georgia’s deepest and most talented position that includes the likes of Azeez Ojulari and Jermaine Johnson, but Smith’s star is still expected to shine. Smith’s size enables, speed and range enable him to stay on the field for multiple reps, and although he probably won’t have to, the former five-star could definitely be a three-down performer if need be. Make no mistake. Smith is as talented as any young outside linebacker in the entire SEC, and by the time the season is over, he will have warranted all-conference consideration.

Other Bulldogs who wore No. 4

Champ Bailey

