We’re down to No. 16 on our Roster Review, and once again we’ve got a pair of Bulldogs to discuss, each of whom will play integral roles for Georgia this fall.

We’re start with wide receiver Demetris Robertson.

The transfer from Cal is back for this third and final season with the Red and Black, and although he’s yet to put up the numbers that many predicted, it wouldn’t be wise to count the Savannah native out just yet.

Sophomore safety Lewis Cine wears No. 16 on the defense.

With J.R. Reed graduated and moving on to the NFL as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cine appears primed to take over the starting role at one of the two safety spots opposite Richard LeCounte.

After flashing as a true freshman, much is being expected.