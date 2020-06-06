Roster Review No. 16: Lewis Cine and Demetris Robertson
We’re down to No. 16 on our Roster Review, and once again we’ve got a pair of Bulldogs to discuss, each of whom will play integral roles for Georgia this fall.
We’re start with wide receiver Demetris Robertson.
The transfer from Cal is back for this third and final season with the Red and Black, and although he’s yet to put up the numbers that many predicted, it wouldn’t be wise to count the Savannah native out just yet.
Sophomore safety Lewis Cine wears No. 16 on the defense.
With J.R. Reed graduated and moving on to the NFL as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cine appears primed to take over the starting role at one of the two safety spots opposite Richard LeCounte.
After flashing as a true freshman, much is being expected.
Demetris Robertson
2019 Review
Robertson played in 13 of Georgia’s 14 games and posted decent numbers for his time on the field.
All total, the former five-star finished with 30 catches for 333 yards (third-best on the team) with three scores.
At season’s end, Robertson was named the co-winner of the Offensive Most Improved Player Award given annually at the team’s post-season gala.
2020 Preview
When folks talk about the players that could benefit from new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Robertson is one of the first players mentioned.
Barring something unforeseen, Robertson should be a one of the Bulldogs’ three starters at receivers, with the ability to play both in the slot and outside.
Don’t be surprised if he shoots past the totals he posted last year.
2019 Review
Cine played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs, making 20 tackles, including a season-high six in Georgia’s loss to LSU in the SEC Championship.
He later matched that total against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.
An early enrollee, Cine’s first career interception came in the Bulldogs’ victory over Arkansas State.
2020 Preview
As mentioned earlier, Cine certainly showed flashes as a true freshman and more is expected this fall.
Head coach Kirby Smart even went as far to point out Cine as a player to watch.
At 6-foot-1, Cine brings some welcomed length to the position and will team with LeCounte for what could be on of the better safety combos in the SEC.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 16
