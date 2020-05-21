No. 32 in our Roster Review is arguably the face of the Georgia defense.

Senior Monty Rice has certainly earned the respect of his teammates over the past three years, including last season when the middle linebacker finished as the Bulldogs’ leading tackler with 89 total stops, playing a key role for a Georgia defense that allowed just two rushing touchdowns all year.

One of the toughest-minded players on the entire team, Rice is a no-nonsense performer, who not only is responsible for calling the plays on defense, but sets the tone every time it takes the field.

A former three-star performer, Rice was originally committed to LSU before changing his mind to sign with the Bulldogs.

With one more season to go, there’s every reason to expect another strong showing from the Alabama native.

