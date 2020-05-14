Roster Review No. 44 - Travon Walker, Peyton Mercer
Fans often ask what current members of the Georgia football team can be expected to make the proverbial jump in playing time this fall.
No. 44 in our Roster Review series — sophomore defensive end Travon Walker — is one of the names mentioned the most.
You won’t find many 6-foot-5, 290-pounders more athletic than the former Upson-Lee star, who, along with playing an integral role on the defensive line, was a regular member of the Bulldogs’ kickoff coverage team.
Walker obviously made an impression.
The Thomaston native went on to earn Freshman All-SEC honors, as voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches after seeing action in 12 of Georgia’s 14 games.
Walker isn’t the only No. 44 we’ll be talking about in today’s article.
Redshirt sophomore Peyton Mercer is entering his third season as a walk-on tight end for the Bulldogs, seeing action in three games last fall.
For more on Walker and Mercer:
Travon Walker
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Defensive end
|
Sophomore
|
6-5
|
290
2019 Review
Walker certainly flashed his talent as a true freshman, capping his season with a wonderful performance in Georgia's Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor.
The freshman accounted for a season-high three tackles, including a key sack that helped spark an impressive performance by the Bulldog defense.
His sack was one of 2.5 accounted for, with another coming on Auburn's final offensive play to seal the Bulldog victory in that game.
Walker also accounted for eight quarterback pressures, helping him to earn co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors at the team's season-ending gala.
2020 Preview
You could see Walker's confidence grow throughout the year, and much more is expected this fall.
Walker is one of the more athletic big men you'll find in the SEC, and the numbers should prove it.
As long as he stays healthy, Walker has a chance to be a major disrupter on the Bulldogs' defensive line. He's got All-SEC potential.
Peyton Mercer
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Tight end
|
RS Sophomore
|
6-4
|
222
2019 Review
Despite being a walk-on, Mercer appeared in three games for the Bulldogs.
Perhaps it shouldn't have come as a surprise. Mercer caught three passes for the Red Team in last year's G-Day game.
An exceptional student, Mercer was awarded the team's Freshman GPA Award at the post-season gala after posting a 3.68 cumulative GPA.
2020 Preview
Look for Mercer to see an occasional rep, depending largely on the score.
Otherwise, the former Emanuel County Institute standout will play a key role on Georgia's Scout Team.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 44
Ben Zambiasi, Steve Boswell