Fans often ask what current members of the Georgia football team can be expected to make the proverbial jump in playing time this fall.

No. 44 in our Roster Review series — sophomore defensive end Travon Walker — is one of the names mentioned the most.

You won’t find many 6-foot-5, 290-pounders more athletic than the former Upson-Lee star, who, along with playing an integral role on the defensive line, was a regular member of the Bulldogs’ kickoff coverage team.

Walker obviously made an impression.

The Thomaston native went on to earn Freshman All-SEC honors, as voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches after seeing action in 12 of Georgia’s 14 games.

Walker isn’t the only No. 44 we’ll be talking about in today’s article.

Redshirt sophomore Peyton Mercer is entering his third season as a walk-on tight end for the Bulldogs, seeing action in three games last fall.

For more on Walker and Mercer: