Roster Review No. 11 - Jermaine Johnson
Every year there’s buzz about players who the media and fans expect to take the next step in their respective college careers.
No. 11 in our Roster Review series, senior outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson, is one such player.
The transfer from Independence Community College certainly flashed some skills in his first season with the program, making an immediate impact for position coach and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.
Johnson combined with the likes of Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith, Walter Grant and Adam Anderson to give Georgia one of the most prolific outside linebacker groups in the SEC and more is expected this fall.
2019 Review
Johnson played in all 14 games for Georgia last fall, earning a start against Murray State.
The Minnesota native finished with 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 12 quarterback pressure.
One of those pressures came on the game’s final play against Notre Dame with three more coming in Georgia’s big win over Florida.
He later forced a huge-second quarter fumble in the Bulldogs’ victory at Auburn.
2020 Preview
Don’t be surprised if Johnson takes a huge step forward in this his senior year.
In many respects, 2019 was a learning experience for Johnson as he was instructed in the Bulldogs’ defensive scheme. But now that he’s been in the system for a year, watch out.
That added comfort level and the fact we’re told Johnson is really determined to make an even bigger impact, there’s every reason to expect a banner 2020 campaign.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 11
From earlier
