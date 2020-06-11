Every year there’s buzz about players who the media and fans expect to take the next step in their respective college careers.

No. 11 in our Roster Review series, senior outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson, is one such player.

The transfer from Independence Community College certainly flashed some skills in his first season with the program, making an immediate impact for position coach and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Johnson combined with the likes of Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith, Walter Grant and Adam Anderson to give Georgia one of the most prolific outside linebacker groups in the SEC and more is expected this fall.

For more on Johnson: