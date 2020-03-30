We move on to No. 95 in our roster review series, and that brings us to senior defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. Wyatt made some unwanted off-the-field noise back in February, when he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass/damage to property/family violence, much to the chagrin of head coach Kirby Smart. According to Smart, discipline will be handled internally, which apparently assures us Wyatt will continue being a key member of the defensive line this fall.

2019 Review

Last year, Wyatt played in 13 of 14 games, starting in the Sugar Bowl win over Baylor, and finished with 30 total stops, tops among interior linemen. Although he recorded just 1.5 sacks, Wyatt finished second on the team with 27 quarterback pressures. One of Wyatt's better games came in the season-opener at Vanderbilt, when he forced a fumble. This was followed by a three-tackle/two-pressure effort against Missouri. As a sophomore, Wyatt played in 12 of 14 games and finished with 19 total tackles, seven coming in Georgia's Sugar Bowl loss to Texas.

2020 Preview

Although it remains to be seen if Wyatt's transgression will cost him the season-opener against Virginia, Wyatt is primed for his best year yet with the Bulldogs. Position coach Tray Scott is counting on Wyatt's experience playing a key role on the defensive line, along with his versatility to play more than one spot. Given Georgia's depth, Wyatt won't be needed as a three-down player for the Bulldogs. But he'll be on the field more often than not.

Noah Chumley

2019 Review

Specialist Noah Chumley also wears No. 95. The Savannah native joined the Bulldogs last fall but didn't take part in the season. A graduate of Savannah Christian, Chumley is the son of former defensive team captain Donald Chumley, who played defensive tackle for the Bulldogs from 1981-1984. At SCPS, Noah Chumley earned all-state honors after averaging 43 yards per punt, converting 48 of 52 extra points with 48 touchbacks in 78 attempts.

2020 Preview

Chumley will get his shot to show his stuff, along with Brooks Buce, Jake Podlesny, and incoming freshman Jared Zerkel.

