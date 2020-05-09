No. 50 in our Roster Review series is yet another example of a Georgia player whose perseverance has started to pay off.

Redshirt sophomore Warren Ericson wasn’t the highest-recruited offensive lineman, compared to others brought in by the Bulldogs over the past three seasons. But that hasn’t kept the former North Gwinnett standout from becoming an integral part of Georgia's future plans.

His first two seasons saw Ericson play in a smattering of games, before getting his big break by starting the Sugar Bowl at right guard ahead of Ben Cleveland, who did not make the trip to New Orleans due to academic reasons.

By all accounts, he held up quite well, which you can read about here.

Ericson played every offensive snap in the win over Baylor, proving to new position coach Matt Luke that he’s capable of playing an expanded role for the team this fall.

The former four-star performer is versatile enough not only to play both guard positions; he has also worked at center, giving the Bulldogs another person to use in case of an emergency.

For more on Ericson: