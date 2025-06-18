Jim Donnan on toughest players, the best food and the state of the Bulldogs

in other news
How We Got Here: Ekene Ogboko commits to Georgia
UGASports takes a look at Ekene Ogboko's path to committing to Georgia.
Rivals250 OT Ekene Ogboko commits to Georgia
Rivals250 offensive tackle Ekene Oboko has committed to Georgia.
Georgia lands a commitment from legacy four-star recruit OT Ekene Ogboko
Inside four-star OT Ekene Ogboko's commitment to the Dawgs
Bulldog basketball team learns who its SEC opponents will be
Georgia’s basketball team learned its SEC opponents for the upcoming season Wednesday morning.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'This visit was special'
Tyler Atkinson called his recent visit to Georgia "special."
We asked Jim Donnan about the state of the program, who the toughest players he could recall were, and which Athens restaurants were overrated. Well, there was a lot more than just that, but you'll have to watch or listen.
