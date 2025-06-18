in other news

How We Got Here: Ekene Ogboko commits to Georgia

How We Got Here: Ekene Ogboko commits to Georgia

UGASports takes a look at Ekene Ogboko's path to committing to Georgia.

 • Jed May
Rivals250 OT Ekene Ogboko commits to Georgia

Rivals250 OT Ekene Ogboko commits to Georgia

Rivals250 offensive tackle Ekene Oboko has committed to Georgia.

 • Jed May
Georgia lands a commitment from legacy four-star recruit OT Ekene Ogboko

Georgia lands a commitment from legacy four-star recruit OT Ekene Ogboko

Inside four-star OT Ekene Ogboko's commitment to the Dawgs

 • Sam Spiegelman
Bulldog basketball team learns who its SEC opponents will be

Bulldog basketball team learns who its SEC opponents will be

Georgia’s basketball team learned its SEC opponents for the upcoming season Wednesday morning.

 • Anthony Dasher
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'This visit was special'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'This visit was special'

Tyler Atkinson called his recent visit to Georgia "special."

 • Jason Butt

Published Jun 18, 2025
Jim Donnan on toughest players, the best food and the state of the Bulldogs
Radi Nabulsi
Publisher
@radinabulsi

We asked Jim Donnan about the state of the program, who the toughest players he could recall were, and which Athens restaurants were overrated. Well, there was a lot more than just that, but you'll have to watch or listen.

WATCH

LISTEN

