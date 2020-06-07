Roster Review No. 15 - Trezman Marshall
Freshman linebacker Trezman Marshall made his debut by playing in all 14 games for Georgia last season. As the No. 15 in our Roster Review, he is hoping for even more on-field action this fall.
A former four-star performer by Rivals as the nation’s 193rd overall player, the former Clinch County standout saw most of his action on special teams for the Bulldogs as part of a freshman inside linebacker class that also included Rian Davis and Nakobe Dean.
An early enrollee, Marshall impressed coaches by his work ethic, and that’s why despite Georgia’s current depth at the position, he is being counted on to play a big role for the Bulldogs moving forward.
2019 Review
Marshall finished the year with five tackles, one of which came on kickoff coverage in the Bulldogs victory over Texas A&M.
What a big play it was as it set the Aggies back at their 14-yard line.
Seeing Marshall excel on special teams should have come as a surprise.
At Clinch County, Marshall was one of the more versatile players for the Panthers, not only starting at linebacker but playing quarterback and fullback, rushing for 974 yards and 20 touchdowns as junior despite missing most of the year due to injury.
2020 Preview
Along with junior Quay Walker, Marshall figures to be among the next wave of inside linebackers behind presumed starters Dean and Monty Rice.
Even so, Marshall’s reps appear headed for an uptick as defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has never been shy about giving multiple players scrimmage reps during the course of any given game.
Look for Marshall to continue playing a big role on special teams, specifically on kickoff coverage.
