Freshman linebacker Trezman Marshall made his debut by playing in all 14 games for Georgia last season. As the No. 15 in our Roster Review, he is hoping for even more on-field action this fall.

A former four-star performer by Rivals as the nation’s 193rd overall player, the former Clinch County standout saw most of his action on special teams for the Bulldogs as part of a freshman inside linebacker class that also included Rian Davis and Nakobe Dean.

An early enrollee, Marshall impressed coaches by his work ethic, and that’s why despite Georgia’s current depth at the position, he is being counted on to play a big role for the Bulldogs moving forward.

