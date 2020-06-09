The two players who wear No. 13 in our Roster Review series need no introduction. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari enjoyed a banner year in his first season as a starter for the Bulldogs, while quarterback Stetson Bennett returned after spending a campaign at Junior County Junior College and put up some impressive numbers when he had the opportunity to play. Ojulari didn’t arrive in Athens three years ago as highly regarded as some of his teammates, but in a very short amount of time has proven to be one of its best players on defense. Bennett, meanwhile, gained the reputation for being a valuable scout team player, earning kudus from teammates for helping portray Baker Mayfield to the NCAA semifinal game in the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma. For more on Ojulari and Bennett:

Ojulari

Azeez Ojulari led Georgia with 5.5 sacks. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Tale of the Tape Position Class Height Weight Outside Linebacker RS Sophomore 6-3 240

2019 Review

One can make the argument that Ojulari was the most valuable player of the entire Bulldog defense. Co-winner of the Defensive Most Improved Award and the Leon Farmer Strength and Conditioning Award, Ojulari started all 13 games for the Bulldogs, finishing with 36 total stops, a team-best 55 sacks with a team-high 34 quarterback pressures. Ten of those pressures came in Georgia’s win over Tennessee. Two of his sacks came in two of the Bulldogs’ bigger games, their victory in Jacksonville over Florida and the Sugar Bowl against Baylor that also resulted in a forced fumble on fourth down.

2020 Preview

Ojulari is primed for another big year and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Marietta native push for All-SEC honors. Outside linebacker is one of Georgia’s deepest positions, but despite the presence of talents like Nolan Smith and Jeremiah Johnson, Ojulari figures to be on the field most of the time. Ojulari had 5.5 sacks last year, but don’t be surprised to see that number take an uptick this fall.

Bennett

Stetson Bennett will have even more competition at quarterback this fall. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Tale of the Tape Position Class Height Weight Quarterback Junior 5-11 190

2019 Review

Bennett served as Georgia’s No. 2 quarterback last fall and when he got in the game was impressive. The Blackshear native completed 20 of his 27 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in Georgia’s win over Murray State. He also ran for a touchdown in the game.

2020 Preview

Bennett is back for another year but the competition for playing time will be much stiffer than it was a season ago. Wake Forest grad transfer Jamie Newman appears primed to take over the starting role, but he’s not all Bennett has to worry about. Redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis is back following brain surgery from a year ago, but freshman Carson Beck is also part of the picture, along with Southern Cal transfer JT Daniels, who hopes to receive a waiver from the NCAA and be able to play this year.

Other Bulldogs who wore No. 13

Jake Scott, Joe Tereshinski III

