After years of waiting, it appears the time has final come for No. 54 in our Roster Review series: senior offensive lineman Justin Shaffer.

That’s good news for all involved.

After playing in the first six games last year in a backup role, Shaffer suffered a neck injury that not only ended his season, but also placed his career in question.

Thankfully, that question seems to be resolved. Recently, head coach Kirby Smart proclaimed that Shaffer has been medically cleared and will be ready for the start of the 2020 campaign.

