Roster Review No. 54 - Justin Shaffer
After years of waiting, it appears the time has final come for No. 54 in our Roster Review series: senior offensive lineman Justin Shaffer.
That’s good news for all involved.
After playing in the first six games last year in a backup role, Shaffer suffered a neck injury that not only ended his season, but also placed his career in question.
Thankfully, that question seems to be resolved. Recently, head coach Kirby Smart proclaimed that Shaffer has been medically cleared and will be ready for the start of the 2020 campaign.
For more on Shaffer:
Justin Shaffer
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Offensive Line
|
Senior
|
6-4
|
330
2019 Review
Shaffer was a busy man for Georgia's first six games of 2019.
The former Cedar Grove standout played in the first six games, seeing extensive action in the Bulldogs' win over Notre Dame, before making his first career start at left guard against Tennessee.
Shaffer would start again versus South Carolina, before missing the final eight games due to a neck injury.
He spent the rest of the season rehabbing the injury before finally getting cleared by Georgia doctors to resume his career.
2020 Preview
From all indications, Shaffer is back to 100 percent. That's huge for the Bulldogs.
With Solomon Kindley moving on to the NFL, Shaffer is considered the favorite to take over as the starter at left guard.
Although he'll have competition, Shaffer's experience is expected to win out.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 54
Tanner Strickland, Brandon Kublanow, Curt McGill