Roster Review No. 8 - Dominick Blaylock
We’re down to No. 8 in our Roster Review Series, wide receiver Dominick Blaylock.
Blaylock, as you know, tore the ACL in his right knee during the SEC Championship against LSU, leaving questions as to how early he might be ready to go this fall.
Based on what we’re hearing, his chances look good for an early return.
Surgery took place two days after the injury in early December, and Blaylock would have had nearly nine months to rehab before the scheduled Sept. 7 season-opener against Virginia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
According to sources, the Bulldogs will continue to take it slow with Blaylock - who is currently on campus with the rest of his teammates - but its everyone’s hope that he will indeed be ready, if not for the opener itself, very soon thereafter.
That would obviously be wonderful news for the Bulldogs who could certainly use Blaylock’s experience after the former Walton standout caught 18 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns last fall as a freshman.
For more on Blaylock:
Dominick Blaylock
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Wide Receiver
|
Sophomore
|
6-1
|
195
2019 Review
Along with George Pickens and grad transfer Lawrence Cager, Blaylock was one of the most impressive offensive newcomers for the Bulldogs last year as a true freshman.
Blaylock saw action in 12 of Georgia’s 14 games, and when he played, certainly made a huge impact.
His breakout game came in the win over Arkansas State when he hauled in four passes for 112 yards. Blaylock also caught touchdown passes in two of the Bulldogs’ biggest victories against Florida and Auburn on catches of eight yards and 51 yards, respectively.
He also served as one of the team’s primary punt returners and excelled there, too, averaging 9.2 yards on 14 returns.
2020 Preview
Assuming Blaylock is indeed good to go then that’s going to be a huge boon for the entire receiving corps.
Blaylock is a versatile receiver who can play outside or in the slot, and along with Pickens and Demetris Robertson, he figures to get as many receiver reps as any on the team.
The former Walton standout is another receiver who figures to benefit from the addition of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Blaylock could see his numbers take an even bigger jump this fall.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 8
Buck Belue
