We’re down to No. 8 in our Roster Review Series, wide receiver Dominick Blaylock.

Blaylock, as you know, tore the ACL in his right knee during the SEC Championship against LSU, leaving questions as to how early he might be ready to go this fall.

Based on what we’re hearing, his chances look good for an early return.

Surgery took place two days after the injury in early December, and Blaylock would have had nearly nine months to rehab before the scheduled Sept. 7 season-opener against Virginia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to sources, the Bulldogs will continue to take it slow with Blaylock - who is currently on campus with the rest of his teammates - but its everyone’s hope that he will indeed be ready, if not for the opener itself, very soon thereafter.

That would obviously be wonderful news for the Bulldogs who could certainly use Blaylock’s experience after the former Walton standout caught 18 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns last fall as a freshman.

For more on Blaylock: