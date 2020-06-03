Roster Review: No. 19 - Adam Anderson
As we continue our Roster Review series, we’ll turn our attention to outside linebacker Adam Anderson.
Anderson, who shares No. 19 with wide receiver teammate Makiya Tongue, has certainly flashed his first two seasons with the Bulldogs, although he’s yet to nail down a full-time role.
That’s not necessarily the fault of the former five-star.
The talent Georgia has accrued at outside linebacker is some of the deepest on the team. But that hasn’t kept Anderson from making an impact when he’s had the opportunity.
Boasting one of the quickest first-steps of any Bulldog defender, third down and long will typically find Anderson in the game where he’s considered one of the team’s better pass rushers.
Although coaches would like him to add a little more weight to his 225-pound frame, he’ll certainly continue to be a part of Georgia’s defensive plans.
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Outside Linebacker
|
Junior
|
6-5
|
225
2019 Review
Anderson hasn’t missed a game in his first two years with the Bulldogs, although his stats have been a little deceiving.
Despite being credited with just six tackles, two of which were sacks, Anderson’s 18 quarterback pressures were actually third-best on the team.
As mentioned above, most of Anderson’s reps came as a third-down pass rusher, but it was a role he played extremely well and can be expected to do so again.
2020 Preview
Based on what we’ve heard, Anderson was making strides in the weight and strength department before school was closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s certainly good news for all involved, especially Anderson, who would love to see more than reps on third down.
Granted, that could still prove difficult with the likes of Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith and Jermaine Johnson around, but there’s no doubt Anderson-even if he’s still primarily a third-down pass rusher-can make a huge impact this fall.
Head coach Kirby Smart loves for his players to create havoc, and Anderson is one of the better ones of doing that on the entire team.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 19
Hines Ward
