As we continue our Roster Review series, we’ll turn our attention to outside linebacker Adam Anderson.

Anderson, who shares No. 19 with wide receiver teammate Makiya Tongue, has certainly flashed his first two seasons with the Bulldogs, although he’s yet to nail down a full-time role.

That’s not necessarily the fault of the former five-star.

The talent Georgia has accrued at outside linebacker is some of the deepest on the team. But that hasn’t kept Anderson from making an impact when he’s had the opportunity.

Boasting one of the quickest first-steps of any Bulldog defender, third down and long will typically find Anderson in the game where he’s considered one of the team’s better pass rushers.

Although coaches would like him to add a little more weight to his 225-pound frame, he’ll certainly continue to be a part of Georgia’s defensive plans.

For more on Anderson: