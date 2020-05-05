Roster Review No. 58 - Hayden Rubin
One common thread you’ll discover when breaking down the many walk-ons on Georgia’s football team is the love they have for the Bulldog football program.
For many, it’s the culmination of a lifelong dream.
That’s certainly true for No. 58 in our Roster Review series: redshirt freshman offensive lineman Hayden Rubin.
The former standout at Riverwood International Charter—coached by former Georgia running back Robert Edwards—had offers to play at a number of smaller colleges and Ivy League programs. He also had chances to walk on at some larger schools. But he remained steadfast in his desire to become a Bulldog.
For more on Rubin:
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Offensive Line
|
RS Freshman
|
6-5
|
312
2019 Review
Rubin’s season got off to a rough start when he tore the ACL in his right knee last June.
Although he’s still a month or two from being cleared, Rubin was able to rehab and soak in the knowledge, watching his new teammates and learning under former offensive line coach Sam Pittman.
Prior to coming to Georgia, Rubin was deemed a two-time Riverwood Academic Player of the Year by the North Georgia Touchdown Club.
He was a second-team all-region selection in 2017 and an honorable mention in 2018.
2020 Preview
Rubin continues to rehab his knee and hopes to be cleared by the time the Bulldogs resume practice.
Once he does, look for Rubin to cross-train at both tackle and guard, as he looks to make an impact on the scout team.
The Atlanta native is expected to major in exercise and sports science, and hopes to one day be an athletic trainer.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 58
Mitch Davis