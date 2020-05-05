One common thread you’ll discover when breaking down the many walk-ons on Georgia’s football team is the love they have for the Bulldog football program.

For many, it’s the culmination of a lifelong dream.

That’s certainly true for No. 58 in our Roster Review series: redshirt freshman offensive lineman Hayden Rubin.

The former standout at Riverwood International Charter—coached by former Georgia running back Robert Edwards—had offers to play at a number of smaller colleges and Ivy League programs. He also had chances to walk on at some larger schools. But he remained steadfast in his desire to become a Bulldog.

