No. 48 in our Roster Review series excelled in another sport before trying to give football a try.

Redshirt sophomore tight end Jarrett Freeland was once a Georgia baseball commitment before opting for a shot at the pros, after the Cincinnati Reds selected him in the 15th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

Freeland would spend two years in the minor leagues before switching to football, a sport he excelled at during his prep career at Parkview High.

The Lilburn native, who turns 26 in June, joined the Bulldogs last fall as a walk-on tight end.

