Roster Review: No. 48 - Jarrett Freeland
No. 48 in our Roster Review series excelled in another sport before trying to give football a try.
Redshirt sophomore tight end Jarrett Freeland was once a Georgia baseball commitment before opting for a shot at the pros, after the Cincinnati Reds selected him in the 15th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
Freeland would spend two years in the minor leagues before switching to football, a sport he excelled at during his prep career at Parkview High.
The Lilburn native, who turns 26 in June, joined the Bulldogs last fall as a walk-on tight end.
For more on Freeland:
Jarrett Freeland
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Tight end
|
RS sophomore
|
6-7
|
258
2019 Review
Freeland spent the year getting re-acclimated to football after suiting up for the first time in six years.
Although he did not appear in any games, Freeland did see action on the Bulldogs' scout team while getting himself back into football condition.
He was one of four walk-on tight ends on the roster.
2020 Preview
Freeland has great size for the position. With the influx of new and returning talent the Bulldogs are bringing in, however, it's unlikely he'll see much in-game action.
Nevertheless, Freeland, like all walkons, will play an integral role on the scout team, where he and fellow walk-ons Kolby Wyatt, Peyton Mercer, and Mitchel Werntz will provide plenty of practice depth.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 48
Knox Culpepper, Frank Ros