UGASports - Roster Review No. 20 - Sevaughn Clark

Roster Review No. 20 - Sevaughn Clark
No. 20 in our Roster Review series-running back Sevaughn Clark-is a rarity when it comes to walk-ons.
He actually played in two games as a true freshman.
The fact that he did shows just how much coaches think of the former standout at Dawson County High.
Georgia wasn’t the only school to show interest.
Clark walked on with the Bulldogs despite having offers from both the Naval Academy and Air Force, according to his recruiting bio on Rivals.com after earning consensus all-state honors at Dawson County as a quarterback.
His numbers were impressive. Not only did Clark complete 74 passes for 936 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, but he also rushed 156 times for 857 yards and 15 scores.
2019 Review
As mentioned, Clark saw action in two games as a true freshman, playing in back-to-back games against Murray State and Arkansas State.
He finished with four carries for 13 yards, including a 7-yarder against Murray State.
Clark-now a redshirt freshman-also impressed as a scout team performer for the Bulldogs, and traveled with the team to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans against Baylor.
2020 Preview
Clark doesn’t figure to see a ton of playing time, but based on the fact he played in two games as a true freshman, should the opportunity arise, he figures to get a handful of carries throughout the course of the year.
At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Clark is actually one of Georgia’s bigger running backs and will continue to prove inviable to the team in its preparations throughout the course of the year.
Other Bulldogs who are No. 20
Thomas Brown
