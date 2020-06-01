UGASports - Roster Review No. 20 - Sevaughn Clark

No. 20 in our Roster Review series-running back Sevaughn Clark-is a rarity when it comes to walk-ons.

He actually played in two games as a true freshman.

The fact that he did shows just how much coaches think of the former standout at Dawson County High.

Georgia wasn’t the only school to show interest.

Clark walked on with the Bulldogs despite having offers from both the Naval Academy and Air Force, according to his recruiting bio on Rivals.com after earning consensus all-state honors at Dawson County as a quarterback.

His numbers were impressive. Not only did Clark complete 74 passes for 936 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, but he also rushed 156 times for 857 yards and 15 scores.

