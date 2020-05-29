When it comes to the most versatile players on the Georgia football team, No. 23 in our Roster Review countdown—senior Mark Webb—certainly qualifies.

The Philadelphia native was the co-winner of the Charley Trippi Award for versatility at the Bulldogs’ post-season gala, after starting at star in nine of Georgia’s 14 games.

A former wide receiver, Webb made the switch to defensive back three years ago and the move has been a seamless one.

With the ability to play corner and safety, as well as star, Webb has developed into one of the more dependable defensive backs on the entire roster.

For more on Webb: