Roster Review: No. 23: Mark Webb
When it comes to the most versatile players on the Georgia football team, No. 23 in our Roster Review countdown—senior Mark Webb—certainly qualifies.
The Philadelphia native was the co-winner of the Charley Trippi Award for versatility at the Bulldogs’ post-season gala, after starting at star in nine of Georgia’s 14 games.
A former wide receiver, Webb made the switch to defensive back three years ago and the move has been a seamless one.
With the ability to play corner and safety, as well as star, Webb has developed into one of the more dependable defensive backs on the entire roster.
For more on Webb:
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Defensive back
|
Senior
|
6-1
|
200
2019 Review
In his first year as the primary starter at star, Webb accounted for himself quite well, finishing fifth on the team with 46 total tackles (31 solo, 15 assists), including a career-best seven-tackle effort in the season opener against Vanderbilt.
He also finished with four quarterback pressures and three pass breakups.
Webb also accounted for one of the bigger defensive plays in the win over Notre Dame, when he forced a key fumble that was recovered by the Bulldogs.
2020 Preview
Webb will be back in the picture at star, but he won’t be the only one involved.
He’s not only going to have to fend off redshirt sophomore Divaad Wilson, but there’s some serious thought that sophomore Tyrique Stevenson could ultimately take over the starting job.
Coaches believe Stevenson can become a special player, so keeping him off the field won’t be easy.
That said, Webb is about as reliable of a defensive back as Georgia has on its roster, and will continue to see extensive action, even if he doesn’t start.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 23
Tim Jennings
