Caleb Jones is living his dream. A native of Athens, the former North Oconee standout always wanted to play for Georgia, and in February of 2019, his wish was granted as the Bulldogs brought Jones on as a preferred walk-on. Although they don’t typically receive a lot of press, head coach Kirby Smart will tell you that team would be unable to function if not for the effort of walk-ons like Jones, whose work on the scout team did not go unnoticed. As UGASports continues its Roster Review, we take a closer look at Jones who comes in at No. 67.

Caleb Jones

Tale of the tape Position Class Height Weight Offensive Line RS Freshman 6-3 280

2019 Review

Jones joined the Bulldog program last year after a standout career at North Oconee where he helped lead the Titans to a 9-3 mark and a trip to the second round of the playoffs in 2018. At Georgia, Jones was able to get his feet wet as a member of the scout team offensive line, where he helped the Bulldog defense prepare for the looks they would receive over the course of the 2019 campaign. Jones did not see any action during the regular season.

2020 Preview

Jones will once again play a key role as a member of the scout team offensive line. Although it would seem unlikely that Jones would receive any in-game action this year, Smart does like to reward his players when the opportunity arises, so perhaps the scheduled game against East Tennessee State would provide such an opportunity. Otherwise, Jones will continue his role as a scout team member helping his teammates prepare for the season that lies ahead.

Other Bulldogs who wore No. 67

Joel Parrish, Buck Baker

