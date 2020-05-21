Roster Review No. 33 - Robert Beal
No. 33 in our Roster Review Series actually had a change of heart.
Redshirt junior Robert Beal had actually placed his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, but changed his mind as he’s still listed as a member of the Bulldogs’ on the team’s official roster.
Although Beal appears to have been passed on the depth chart at outside linebacker, his role is still considered a very important one for Georgia from the standpoint of experience and depth.
The former Peachtree Ridge and IMG standout certainly had his ups and downs last year for the Bulldogs, first with an arrest for a misdemeanor possession of marijuana before injuries limited him to just four games last fall.
For more on Beal:
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Outside Linebacker
|
Junior
|
6-4
|
244
2019 Review
Of Beal’s eight tackles last year, five came in Georgia’s Week 3 victory over Arkansas State.
Otherwise, Beal struggled to see the field.
He traveled to the Sugar Bowl, but did not play in the game.
As a freshman in 2018, Beal played in 11 of 14 games for the Bulldogs, finishing with 15 tackles, with a sack for a loss of 12 yards.
2020 Preview
It’s not that Beal isn’t a talented player. Far from it.
Unfortunately, the Jack linebacker spot he’s projected to play is also where Azeez Ojulari and Nolan Smith also call home.
Beal, providing he stays healthy, will still get some reps, but Ojulari and Smith don’t figure to be coming off the field a whole lot.
He also has to contend with the presence of freshman Mekhail Sherman.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 33
Terrell Davis, Alphonso Ellis
