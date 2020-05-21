No. 33 in our Roster Review Series actually had a change of heart.

Redshirt junior Robert Beal had actually placed his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, but changed his mind as he’s still listed as a member of the Bulldogs’ on the team’s official roster.

Although Beal appears to have been passed on the depth chart at outside linebacker, his role is still considered a very important one for Georgia from the standpoint of experience and depth.

The former Peachtree Ridge and IMG standout certainly had his ups and downs last year for the Bulldogs, first with an arrest for a misdemeanor possession of marijuana before injuries limited him to just four games last fall.

For more on Beal: