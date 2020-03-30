Roster Review: No. 93
As we move on to No. 93 in our Roster Review series, we look at a player who is still waiting to get his shot.
Punter Bill Rubright has backed up Jake Camarda for the past two years, and although he has yet to get into a game in two years on the team, he's considered an integral part of Georgia's special teams.
Let's take a closer look below.
Bill Rubright
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Punter
|
Junior
|
6-3
|
182
2019 Review
Rubright spent his second year on the Bulldog scout team, including last spring when he gave a good account of himself in last year’s G-Day game.
The former Marist standout punted twice in the contest, averaging 40.5 yards with a long of 44, and one punt downed inside the 20-yard line.
Rubright also made honor roll in spring of 2019, posting a GPA of 3.78
2020 Preview
Rubright will get another look, but once again will have to find a way to beat out Camarda, who seems to be in no danger of losing his job.
But even if the Atlanta native doesn’t claim the job, he’s a solid backup to Camarda, and Kirby Smart would not be afraid to slide him into play if needed.
Bulldogs who wore No. 93
Richard Seymour