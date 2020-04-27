With three starters to replace off last year's offensive line, junior Jamaree Salyer won't have to worry about whether or not he'll play an integral role for the Bulldogs. Salyer, our focus in today's Roster Review, can count on it. The former five-star performer is arguably one of the most versatile linemen in the SEC, as he's capable of playing all five positions—a rare feat indeed in this era of specialization. This year, however, Salyer is expected to get to focus on one spot. And from what we're hearing, that could be left tackle, as the replacement for Andrew Thomas.

Jamaree Salyer is expected to get a long look at left tackle. (UGA Sports Communications)

Jamaree Salyer

Tale of the tape Position Class Height Weight Offensive Tackle Junior 6-4 325

2019 Review

Salyer played in 13 of Georgia's 14 games, including the Bulldogs' Week 2 win over Murray State, when he replaced the injured Isaiah Wilson as the starter at right tackle. He later started the Sugar Bowl at right tackle, when Wilson skipped the game to start preparing for the NFL Draft. Salyer, who also saw extensive action versus Arkansas State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Missouri, also took practice reps at center, although he never got into a game at the position. A former high school teammate of Thomas at Pace Academy, Salyer also plays on punt coverage as a protector. Last December was named the co-winner of the Special Teams Most Improved Player honor given at the team's post-season awards gala.

2020 Preview

Although many assumed Salyer would simply slide over to right tackle, we hear that's probably not going to be the case. Instead, we're hearing that Matt Luke and head coach Kirby Smart want someone with in-game experience to take over at left tackle for Thomas, and this is where Salyer comes in. No, Salyer (6-foot-4) isn't as tall as the 6-6 Thomas, but he's got exceptional footwork, moves well, and plays with violent hands. Xavier Truss and incoming freshman Broderick Jones are also expected to get looks there as well, but it's believed Smart wants as experienced a player as possible protecting the blind side of Jamie Newman, or whoever plays quarterback. Think of Salyer as a slightly bigger and stronger version of Isaiah Wynn. Assuming left tackle is his spot, Salyer will do just fine.

